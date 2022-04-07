American Express to Match Eligible Donations Made with Membership Rewards® Points in Support of Relief Efforts in Ukraine

American Express (NYSE: AXP) today announced U.S. Consumer, Small Business and Corporate Card Members who are enrolled in the Membership Rewards® program can use Membership Rewards® points towards a donation with PayPal Giving Fund to support select charities that are providing humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine and affected parts of Europe.

From now through June 15, 2022, American Express will match the dollar value of Card Member contributions made using points with PayPal Giving Fund to support eligible charities. Eligible charities include the International Rescue Committee, the International Medical Corps, the American Red Cross, UNICEF, Save the Children, and USA for UNHCR. More information is available at https://www.paypal.com/fundraiser/117960065609536829.

"People around the world have rallied together to support humanitarian aid efforts in Ukraine and for all of those affected by this crisis,” said Howard Grosfield, Executive Vice President & General Manager, U.S. Consumer & Global Premium Services at American Express. "Through our Membership Rewards points donation match program, we’re proud to offer Card Members another way to help make a difference and are grateful for their support to organizations providing critical assistance to communities that need help now more than ever.”

"UNICEF USA is grateful for the support of companies like American Express that are engaging customers to help the families of Ukraine,” said Renée Cutting, Chief Philanthropy Officer, UNICEF USA. "Children in Ukraine are in desperate need of safety, health care, safe water, nutrition, and protection. UNICEF can’t do this work alone and these donations will help us reach the most vulnerable.”

American Express is dedicated to supporting its customers and communities during this difficult time. This effort builds on American Express’ previous commitments, including donating $1,000,000 in aid to humanitarian organizations supporting relief efforts in Ukraine and parts of Europe, matching donations from colleagues globally through the American Express Match program and a making available one million hotel room nights across Europe to support refugees and first responders in partnership with Hilton.

