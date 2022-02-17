American Express® U.S. Consumer Card Members Can Now Check Out with Plan It® on Delta.com

American Express® (NYSE: AXP) and Delta Air Lines® (NYSE: DAL) today added Plan It®, American Express’ on-card buy now, pay later feature, as a checkout option on delta.com. With this update, American Express U.S. Consumer Card Members can now choose from the available Plan It options while booking Delta travel.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220217005563/en/

Plan It on delta.com (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to an American Express survey1, 68% of Gen Z and Millennial travelers surveyed say they would be more likely to take trips to their dream destinations if they knew they could pay for the flights over time. With Plan It at checkout on delta.com, eligible American Express Card Members get more flexibility and control in how they pay for Delta flights of $100 or more. Introduced in 2017, Plan It allows Card Members to split up large purchases into equal monthly installments with a fixed fee.

"Plan It is all about putting Card Members in control of how they pay for things,” said Anthony Cirri, Executive Vice President, Global Consumer Lending and Cobrand, American Express. "Our Card Members love flying Delta for its world-class service and appreciate the flexibility of Plan It. It’s the perfect time to bring these together as people are booking long-awaited trips, and our Card Members can book with confidence knowing they are backed by the strong partnership between Delta and American Express.”

American Express and Delta know their shared customers are looking for more options to pay for trips as they are booking them. We also know that American Express Consumer Card Members love that when they use Plan It, they earn rewards as they usually do and get the backing of their Card. Customers are also looking for reliability and protections from brands they trust, with a majority (88%) of consumers surveyed agreeing that it’s important that they purchase travel from a trusted brand in this recovering travel environment.

"This update is another example of Delta and American Express’ shared passion for delivering exceptional experiences for our customers,” said Dwight James, Senior Vice President of Digital Strategy and Customer Loyalty, Delta, and CEO of Delta Vacations. "Everything we do is deeply rooted in knowing our customers and listening to what they need and what they want during their travel. With Plan It on delta.com, our joint customers can enjoy more flexibility and control at every stage in their travel journey.”

Plan It has become a popular tool for Card Members, with the volume of new plans originated in Q4 2021 more than doubling compared to Q4 2020. Additionally, 65% of plans created in the last year were from first time Plan It users. Plans are created without additional applications or accounts and can be managed directly from the Amex App.

American Express U.S. Consumer Card Members can use Plan It on delta.com by selecting their eligible American Express Consumer Card during checkout and choosing Plan It as their payment method. Plan It will become available as a checkout option on the Fly Delta app in Spring 2022.

For more information about using Plan It on delta.com, visit https://www.americanexpress.com/en-us/credit-cards/features-benefits/plan-it/delta.

Methodology

1This Morning Consult poll was conducted between January 21-22, 2022 among a national sample of 2,000 general population travelers with a household income of at least $70K and defined as adults who typically travel by air at least once a year. Within this audience, the Gen Z/Millennial demographic group is defined as respondents who were born between the following years: 1981- 2004. Results from the survey have a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

About American Express

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility information: personal cards, business cards, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, Kabbage, Resy, corporate card, business travel, diversity and inclusion, corporate responsibility and Environmental, Social, and Governance reports.

Source: American Express Company

Location: U.S.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220217005563/en/