MasterCard Aktie

MasterCard für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0F602 / ISIN: US57636Q1040

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19.10.2026 13:05:02

American Express vs. Mastercard: Which Financial Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

As the digital payments landscape continues to evolve, investors must decide between two different approaches to the industry. Is American Express (NYSE:AXP) or Mastercard (NYSE:MA) the better buy for your 2026 portfolio?

American Express serves a premium niche by acting as both a lender and a network, while Mastercard operates as a pure-play technology network with massive global reach. Both companies benefit from the ongoing shift away from cash, yet they offer very different risk and reward profiles for retail investors seeking financial exposure.

American Express operates an integrated closed-loop system, functioning as both the card issuer and the payment network for its premium customer base. This unique position among fintech stocks allows it to capture more revenue per transaction from high-spending individuals and businesses. In its latest annual report, it noted that its strategic partnership with Delta (NYSE:DAL) represents roughly 13% of its worldwide billed business. This significant customer concentration adds a layer of risk, and the company also maintains co-branded portfolios with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) that are currently classified as held for sale.

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