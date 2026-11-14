American Express vs. S&P Global: Which Financial Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?

American Express (NYSE:AXP) and S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) serve as critical infrastructure for the global economy. Choosing between the premium payments leader and the dominant data giant requires balancing consumer credit trends against capital market activity.

These companies represent two distinct corners of the market. One relies on credit demand and high-end consumer spending, while the other functions as a gatekeeper of financial intelligence. We compare these businesses to determine which model offers a more compelling path for investors.

American Express operates a unique "closed-loop" network, acting as both the card issuer and the payment processor for its transactions. In its latest annual report, filed for FY 2025, the company detailed how this integrated model allows it to capture revenue from both cardholder fees and merchant discounts. Its global network now spans more than 100 million merchant locations across over 200 countries and territories. The company drives growth through premium strategic partnerships with Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) and Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR). It also maintains relationships with Amazon(NASDAQ:AMZN), though it recently reclassified its small-business co-branded portfolios with that partner as held for sale. The company further streamlined its focus by exiting its investment in Global Business Travel Group in September 2026.

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