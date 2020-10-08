American Finance Trust Provides Rent Collection Update

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Finance Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: AFIN) ("AFIN" or the "Company") announced today that 91% of the original cash rent due for the third quarter of 2020 has been received as of October 2, 2020, including 96% of the original cash rent due in the Company's single-tenant portfolio.

"Once again, we are reporting excellent rent collection for the third quarter," said Michael Weil, CEO of AFIN. "Our collection rate continued to improve across our portfolio as compared to our second quarter results. The continued strength of our single tenant portfolio is evident with 96% rent collection in addition to a 14% increase in rent collected in the multi-tenant portfolio as compared to the second quarter as rent deferral agreements end and tenants resume paying full rent. With 91% of the original cash rent received, we believe our success on this front is largely due to the high-quality and resiliency of our necessity retail focused portfolio, which is primarily leased to investment grade or implied investment grade tenants including 80%1 of our top ten tenants in the portfolio."

About American Finance Trust, Inc.

American Finance Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about AFIN can be found on its website at www.americanfinancetrust.com.

1 Percentage of top 10 tenants based on annualized straight-line rent as of June 30, 2020. Implied investment grade may include actual ratings of tenant parent, guarantor parent (regardless of whether or not the parent has guaranteed the tenant's obligation under the lease) or by using a proprietary Moody's analytical tool, which generates an implied rating by measuring a company's probability of default. Ratings information is as of June 30, 2020. Top 10 tenants are 72% actual investment grade rated and 8% implied investment grade rated.

