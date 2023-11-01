American Financial Group Q3 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - American Financial Group (AFG) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $177 million, or $2.09 per share. This compares with $165 million, or $1.93 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, American Financial Group reported adjusted earnings of $208 million or $2.45 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.1% to $2.16 billion from $1.98 billion last year.

American Financial Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $177 Mln. vs. $165 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.09 vs. $1.93 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.47 -Revenue (Q3): $2.16 Bln vs. $1.98 Bln last year.