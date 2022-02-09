09.02.2022 23:32:44

American Financial Group Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - American Financial Group (AFG) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $355 million, or $4.18 per share. This compares with $692 million, or $7.93 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, American Financial Group reported adjusted earnings of $351 million or $4.12 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.6% to $1.758 billion from $1.713 billion last year.

American Financial Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $355 Mln. vs. $692 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $4.18 vs. $7.93 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.98 -Revenue (Q4): $1.758 Bln vs. $1.713 Bln last year.

