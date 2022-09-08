American Financial Resources Continues Committed Partnership with NAMMBA, Co-Hosts Dedicated Webinar

Through its Recent "Mission of Inclusion" Webinar and Upcoming Event Attendance, AFR Reaffirms Pledge to Act as a Resource for the Underserved Alongside NAMMBA

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National mortgage lender American Financial Resources, Inc. (AFR) and the National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America (NAMMBA) are working together to continue a strong partnership focusing on a joint mission of inclusion - from NAMMBA members to first-time home buyers and underserved families. An official NAMMBA sponsor since inception, AFR and NAMMBA have been pushing for positive change in not only the housing needs of marginalized communities but also in the development of a more diverse mortgage workforce.

To encourage this change, the partners co-hosted a webinar titled "Mission of Inclusion" earlier this month as part of a comprehensive strategy to share their joint mission, further positioning AFR to create economic opportunity for minority brokers and continue to provide housing options for underserved areas. This webinar also allowed AFR to help support NAMMBA's Mission 2025- their goal to connect 50,000+ students to the real estate finance industry by the year 2025.

"Serving under-resourced communities has been a pillar of AFR since the beginning, and we're so grateful that our partnership with NAMMBA allows us to make strides towards empowering women and minorities through not only home ownership options, but also support in growing their careers in the mortgage industry too," said Christopher Guerin, Executive Vice President of Origination and Business Development at American Financial Resources. "It was an honor to speak at our most recent webinar alongside NAMMBA Founder and CEO Tony Thompson, and we're looking forward to continuing our alliance at NAMMBA's Connect 2022 event this month."

Additionally, the AFR team will continue to prioritize AFR University's training webinars and internal training moving forward as part of their effort to diversify the mortgage workforce, inviting individuals to join their team and promising to educate new brokers without mortgage industry experience. These training sessions include processing classes for internal growth and development, underwriting classes for processors to enhance skills and knowledge, and live, complimentary on-demand webinars for government and conventional products to ensure partners are well-versed in all of the niche programs AFR has to offer.

"Last month's webinar alongside AFR was a huge success, and we are so excited to see them again at the top real estate financing networking event of the year, NAMMBA Connect 2022," said NAMMBA Founder/CEO Tony Thompson, CMB. "Educating and introducing the opportunities this industry has to offer to young people, women, and minorities is my team's number one priority, and AFR's company mission aligns so well with ensuring we continue to do just that."

AFR's goal has always been to make homeownership more accessible for all and provide several offerings that support underserved communities in the housing market. With 75 percent of all first-time home buyers over the next five years projected to be women, millennials, or people of color, according to NAMMBA, AFR's suite of products and services - including One-Time Close, 203k Renovation Loans, Down-Payment Assistance, and more - are designed to support that forecast and ultimately bring more people home.

These programs aim to eliminate one of the most significant barriers to homeownership - saving for a down payment. In the past 5 years alone, AFR has financed the construction of over 2,400 new homes, with the majority of transactions under a $400,000 purchase price. With the help of One-Time Close, where borrowers can combine financing for a lot purchase, construction, and permanent mortgage into one first mortgage loan and lock in an interest rate, and 203k Renovation Loans, where consumers can finally make their home improvement dreams a reality, first-time home buyers, veterans, or families without the budget for a hefty down payment can still find the perfect house to call home.

For additional information about AFR, its current product offerings, and its open job opportunities, please visit https://www.afrcorp.com/ .

About American Financial Resources, Inc.

American Financial Resources, Inc. (AFR) offers a comprehensive array of residential mortgage products to meet a variety of financing needs through their Wholesale Division (AFR Wholesale) and Consumer Direct Divisions (eLEND and ManufacturedHome.loan). AFR is a leading FHA 203(k) lender for sponsored originations and an innovator in construction and renovation lending. AFR utilizes the latest technology and delivers educational resources to correspondent lenders, mortgage brokers, and loan originators, as well as to consumers. American Financial Resources, Inc. is an Equal Housing Lender and Equal Opportunity Employer. Lender NMLS 2826 at www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org . For more information, visit www.afrcorp.com .

About NAMMBA

The National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America is a purpose-driven organization dedicated to the inclusion of minorities and women in the mortgage industry who are advocates for sustainable homeownership in local communities. To fulfill its mission, NAMMBA provides programs and initiatives to introduce minorities and women into the mortgage industry, including recruiting, advisory, networking and training for enterprises and individual professionals. For more information, visit: http://www.nammba.org

