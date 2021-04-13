American Guard Services selects Oxyion's Active Sanitation Technology to protect workers, customers at its corporate offices

FRESNO, Calif., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxyion North America, a leader in active air and surface sanitation biosecurity systems, announced today that American Guard Services Inc. recently selected Oxyion's technology in its effort to provide continuous sanitation of air and surfaces within its corporate headquarters based in Los Angeles, CA.

Oxyion's biosecurity technology neutralizes up to 99.9% of aerosolized Human Coronavirus within 3 minutes of exposure

"After reviewing alternative technologies, it was clear to us that Oxyion provided the overall best level of protection to our staff and customers in our on-going efforts to provide a clean and safe work environment in the face of on-going concerns of COVID," said Sherif Assal, President and COO of American Guard Services.

"We are grateful and proud to have been selected by American Guard Services. This represents yet another confirmation in the value and the advantages of our technology in biosecurity protection to our customers, compared to passive alternative options," said Gabriel Almazan, Managing Director of Oxyion North America.

"We are also thankful for our partnership with D. Williams and The Crane Consulting Firm, which helped to present this opportunity with AGS," added Jimmy Williams, Sales and Marketing Director for Oxyion.

Oxyion's biosecurity technology neutralizes up to 99.99% of aerosolized Human Coronavirus within 3 minutes of exposure and similarly neutralizes surface level coronavirus within 15 minutes exposure, according to an independent third-party scientific study by Food Safety & Management Group.

In addition, numerous independent studies and validations have shown Oxyion's effectiveness in reducing various influenza types such as H1N1, Norovirus, as well as a range of pathogenic bacteria, molds, mildew and volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

Primarily used in indoor commercial and industrial applications, Oxyion's process works in conjunction with air handling systems to provide continuous air and surface sanitation without the use of chemicals. It currently has more than 7,000 units in-use throughout the Americas and Europe under the Oxyion and Airlife brands.

Oxyion's process actively neutralizes microorganisms via a unique non-thermal plasma primarily with hydrogen peroxide in gas-phase and other sanitizing oxygen byproducts.

Oxyion has a registered establishment with the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and is also certified under USDA's National Organic Standards (NOP) and the European Organic Standards by CAAE

Originally founded in Chile in the late 1990s, Oxyion serves the North American market from its headquarters in Fresno, CA.

