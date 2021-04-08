American Homeowner Preservation Announces New Chief Revenue Officer Tim Gillis

CHICAGO, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Homeowner Preservation Inc., an innovative crowdfunding platform that raises capital to buy some of the most distressed mortgages in the country at discounts, announced the promotion of Tim Gillis to Chief Revenue Officer. Gillis will be responsible for driving revenue growth by leveraging and aligning all revenue-generating departments to execute the company strategy and achieve revenue goals.

"The addition of Mr. Gillis to American Homeowner Preservation will maximize revenue and help create partnerships with existing and new clients," said Jorge Newbery, AHP LLC founder and CEO. "Mr. Gillis will be a visionary for our strategic growth and long-term progression while fostering innovative thinking and best-in-class business standards."

Gillis brings 25 years of lending and service experience to his new role. Prior to his promotion, he was President of AHP Servicing. His new duties will include overseeing Sales, Account Management, Client Marketing, and Loan Trading for Activist Legal, AHP 75, AHP Mortgage Direct, AHP Servicing, AHP Title Direct, America's Trustee Services, DebtCleanse, and preREO.

"I am excited to be joining American Homeowner Preservation at such a pivotal time in the evolution and trajectory of the company," said Tim Gillis, CRO. "It is a considerable honor to be tasked to lead our revenue growth and I look forward to the opportunities and challenges to come."

About American Homeowner Preservation: American Homeowner Preservation (AHP) is crowdfunding an innovative solution to the mortgage crisis faced by millions of Americans. AHP empowers investors, both accredited and non-accredited, to fund the purchase of distressed mortgages with the aim of helping families stay in their homes, all while generating compelling financial returns. For more information, visit http://www.ahpservicing.com.

