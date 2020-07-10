American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dates of Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) today announced that the Company will release its second quarter 2020 financial and operating results on Thursday, August 6, 2020, after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call on Friday, August 7, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to review second quarter results, discuss recent events, and conduct a question and answer period.

Live conference call

Toll free number: (877) 451-6152 (for domestic callers) Direct dial number: (201) 389-0879 (for international callers) Passcode: Not required Simultaneous audio webcast link: www.americanhomes4rent.com under "For Investors" Conference call replay

Toll free number: (844) 512-2921 (for domestic callers) Direct dial number: (412) 317-6671 (for international callers) Passcode: 13706058# Webcast link: www.americanhomes4rent.com under "For Investors" Date accessible through: August 21, 2020

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of March 31, 2020, we owned 52,776 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.

Additional information about American Homes 4 Rent is available on our website at http://www.americanhomes4rent.com.

