|
10.07.2020 00:00:00
American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dates of Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
AGOURA HILLS, Calif., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) today announced that the Company will release its second quarter 2020 financial and operating results on Thursday, August 6, 2020, after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call on Friday, August 7, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to review second quarter results, discuss recent events, and conduct a question and answer period.
Live conference call
Toll free number:
(877) 451-6152 (for domestic callers)
Direct dial number:
(201) 389-0879 (for international callers)
Passcode:
Not required
Simultaneous audio webcast link:
www.americanhomes4rent.com under "For Investors"
Conference call replay
Toll free number:
(844) 512-2921 (for domestic callers)
Direct dial number:
(412) 317-6671 (for international callers)
Passcode:
13706058#
Webcast link:
www.americanhomes4rent.com under "For Investors"
Date accessible through:
August 21, 2020
About American Homes 4 Rent
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of March 31, 2020, we owned 52,776 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.
Additional information about American Homes 4 Rent is available on our website at http://www.americanhomes4rent.com.
Investor Relations Contact:
Anne McGuinness
Phone: (855) 794-2447
Email: investors@ah4r.com
Media Relations Contact:
Megan Grabos
Phone: (805) 413-5088
Email: mgrabos@ah4r.com
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-homes-4-rent-announces-dates-of-second-quarter-2020-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301091245.html
SOURCE American Homes 4 Rent
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow Jones gibt letztlich kräftiger nach -- -- ATX beendet Handel im Minus -- DAX schließt niedriger -- Asiens Börsen letztlich stärker
Die Anleger in den USA zeigten sich am Donnerstag eher pessimistisch. Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab seine Zuschläge wieder ab. Der DAX konnte seine Gewinne auch nicht halten. Die Märkte in Fernost konnten am Donnerstag zulegen.