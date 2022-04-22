American Homes 4 Rent Releases Annual Sustainability Report

Report details and reaffirms Company's commitment to ESG excellence

American Homes 4 Rent builds for the future by supplying high quality housing, fostering strong communities and leading with integrity

CALABASAS, Calif., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) (the "Company") published its annual Sustainability Report, which provides transparency on the Company's performance and near- and long-term Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) priorities. The report can be viewed and downloaded on the Company's website.

"At American Homes 4 Rent, ESG considerations and objectives are core to our strategy of delivering long-term value to our residents, employees, communities and investors," said Carrie Leonard, Senior Vice President of Sustainability of American Homes 4 Rent. "With our outstanding operating results, bright prospects for continued growth, and meaningful advancements in our sustainability program, we look forward to making our organization more resilient and sustainable, while continuing to earn the trust and confidence of all of our stakeholders."

Highlights of American Homes 4 Rent's 2021 Sustainability Report include:

Building Sustainably and Operating Efficiently: American Homes 4 Rent designs and constructs new homes that reflect environmental sustainability best practices. As part of this effort, the Company undertook several important environmental initiatives, including implementation of an Environmental Management System; partnering with Elevation, an award-winning energy solutions company, installing solar panels at American Homes 4 Rent facilities; and obtaining Home Energy Rating System (HERS) ratings for each new home delivered by AMH Development in 2021. American Homes 4 Rent's newly built homes use less than half the energy of a typical American home, with our average HERS score being 62.8.





American Homes 4 Rent designs and constructs new homes that reflect environmental sustainability best practices. As part of this effort, the Company undertook several important environmental initiatives, including implementation of an Environmental Management System; partnering with Elevation, an award-winning energy solutions company, installing solar panels at American Homes 4 Rent facilities; and obtaining Home Energy Rating System (HERS) ratings for each new home delivered by AMH Development in 2021. American Homes 4 Rent's newly built homes use less than half the energy of a typical American home, with our average HERS score being 62.8. Furthering Carbon Reduction Objectives: American Homes 4 Rent recognizes the importance of identifying, monitoring and mitigating the risks climate change poses to properties and residents. The Company is implementing a Greenhouse Gas Inventory Management Plan (IMP), to monitor and effectively report on our greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.





American Homes 4 Rent recognizes the importance of identifying, monitoring and mitigating the risks climate change poses to properties and residents. The Company is implementing a Greenhouse Gas Inventory Management Plan (IMP), to monitor and effectively report on our greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Celebrating Diversity: American Homes 4 Rent champions diversity, equity and inclusion through initiatives rooted in its core competency of Values Differences. The Company initiated several new programs underscoring its commitment to promote a culture of belonging. These include the expansion of its unconscious bias training program, and the launch of Employee Resource Groups.





American Homes 4 Rent champions diversity, equity and inclusion through initiatives rooted in its core competency of Values Differences. The Company initiated several new programs underscoring its commitment to promote a culture of belonging. These include the expansion of its unconscious bias training program, and the launch of Employee Resource Groups. Fostering Strong Communities: Amid a national housing shortage, American Homes 4 Rent's homebuilding arm provides a long-term solution designed with people and the planet in mind. With the delivery of the Company's 100 th new community in 2021, American Homes 4 Rent remains committed to responsibly supply housing in America and to foster strong communities for a sustainable society.





Amid a national housing shortage, American Homes 4 Rent's homebuilding arm provides a long-term solution designed with people and the planet in mind. With the delivery of the Company's 100 new community in 2021, American Homes 4 Rent remains committed to responsibly supply housing in America and to foster strong communities for a sustainable society. Supporting and Investing in Employees: To strengthen the dedicated team that fulfills the Company's mission, American Homes 4 Rent launched an Employee Stock Purchase Program, a Tuition Reimbursement Program and a Workday Peakon Employee Voice survey. During the Company's annual Service Month in November, American Homes 4 Rent facilitated paid time off for its colleagues to volunteer in local community service. And, all together, the Company donated 400,000 meals to alleviate food insecurity nationwide through Feeding America.





To strengthen the dedicated team that fulfills the Company's mission, American Homes 4 Rent launched an Employee Stock Purchase Program, a Tuition Reimbursement Program and a Workday Peakon Employee Voice survey. During the Company's annual Service Month in November, American Homes 4 Rent facilitated paid time off for its colleagues to volunteer in local community service. And, all together, the Company donated 400,000 meals to alleviate food insecurity nationwide through Feeding America. Responsible Governance Profile: American Homes 4 Rent has built its reputation for integrity in interactions with residents, employees, suppliers, investors and the marketplace. The Company has established a Code of Business Conduct and Ethics to set out its principles, expectations and guidelines for appropriate business behavior and to promote American Homes 4 Rent's ongoing commitment to personal and business integrity. Additionally, the Company maintains a corresponding Vendor Integrity Code and expects contractors, vendors and suppliers to conduct their business interactions and activities in compliance with those policies.





American Homes 4 Rent has built its reputation for integrity in interactions with residents, employees, suppliers, investors and the marketplace. The Company has established a Code of Business Conduct and Ethics to set out its principles, expectations and guidelines for appropriate business behavior and to promote American Homes 4 Rent's ongoing commitment to personal and business integrity. Additionally, the Company maintains a corresponding Vendor Integrity Code and expects contractors, vendors and suppliers to conduct their business interactions and activities in compliance with those policies. Listening to Stakeholders: American Homes 4 Rent is committed to understanding its sustainability impacts and opportunities, which includes engaging extensively with its various stakeholders. To further this effort, American Homes 4 Rent engaged a leading third-party expert to survey relevant stakeholder groups to identify foundational, priority and emerging ESG components that will provide sustainability strategy and reporting. The Company is proud to have implemented its first third-party Resident Satisfaction Survey, complementing its existing series of move-in and maintenance satisfaction surveys.

American Homes 4 Rent is recognized as a leader in its industry for its ESG policies and sustainability commitments. In late 2021, American Homes 4 Rent was recognized as a Top ESG Regional Performer by Sustainalytics, a Great Place To Work®, and one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2022 by Newsweek and Statista. Additionally, in early 2022, American Homes 4 Rent was further named one of America's Most Trusted Companies 2022 by Newsweek and Statista, ranking third among its thirteen real estate industry peers on the list.

