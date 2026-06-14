Essex Property Trust Aktie
WKN: 891315 / ISIN: US2971781057
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14.06.2026 18:19:41
American Homes 4 Rent vs. Essex Property Trust: Which Real Estate Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Housing remains a critical need, but should you bet on suburban single-family houses or West Coast apartments? Here is how American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) compares to Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) for investors.These real estate investment trusts (REITs) offer different paths to residential exposure. American Homes 4 Rent focuses on the growing demand for single-family rentals across the Sunbelt and Midwest. Conversely, Essex Property Trust concentrates on supply-constrained apartment markets in California and Washington. Both aim to generate steady income from tenant leases in high-demand regions.American Homes 4 Rent focuses on the acquisition, development, and management of single-family rental homes. The company manages a portfolio of over 61,000 properties across the Southeast, Midwest, Southwest, and Mountain West regions. It primarily serves families who desire the space of a suburban home but prefer the flexibility of a rental agreement.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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