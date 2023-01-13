American Honda Expands Recall Of Honda Talon 1000 ROVs

(RTTNews) - American Honda Motor Co. Inc. has expanded its recall of Honda Talon 1000 recreational off-highway vehicles or ROVs citing crash and injury risks, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The recall now includes about 2,000 units of 2021 model year Honda Talon 1000 side-by-sides with model numbers Talon 1000 S2 and Talon 1000 S4. This is in addition to the initial recall in March 2022 of about 32,000 units of model year 2019 - 2021 Honda Talon 1000 S2 and S4 ROVs. The vehicles were sold in various colors including red, blue, green, gray and yellow.

The recalled vehicles were manufactured in USA and sold at authorized Honda Powersports dealers across the United States from March 2019 through September 2022 for between $20,000 and $27,000.

According to the agency, the vehicle's intake funnel band screw can loosen and enter the engine through the intake funnel and cause sudden engine failure. If this occurs, it could result in a loss of control, increasing the risk of a crash or injury.

The Torrance, California-based firm has received a total of 18 reports of incidents, including one report of a loss of control, resulting in a crash with minor injuries to the occupants.

Consumers are urged to contact an authorized Honda Powersports dealer to schedule an appointment for a free inspection and repair.