American Honda Recalls Honda TRX90X All-Terrain Vehicles

(RTTNews) - American Honda Motor Co, Inc. has recalled about 2,900 units of 2022 model year Honda TRX90X All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) sold in the United States for possible crash and injury hazard, according to a statement issued by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission or CPSC.

The CPSC said the vehicle's throttle cable can get stuck to pose crash and injury hazards. The company has received one report of the throttle cable getting stuck resulting in a crash and minor injuries.

The recall involves model year 2022 Honda ATVs with model number TRX90X that were sold in white and red. "HONDA" is printed on the front, sides, and rear of each vehicle and "TRX90X" is printed on a label located on both sides of the vehicle.

The Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) range for the recalled vehicles are 1HFTE5505N4****** through 1HFTE5502N4******. The VIN) is stamped on the front of the frame.

The company advised consumers to immediately stop using the recalled ATVs and contact an authorized Honda Powersports dealer to schedule an appointment for a free inspection and repair.

The Honda ATVs were manufactured in the U.S. by Torrance, California-based American Honda Motor Co, Inc. They were sold at authorized Honda Powersports dealers across the United States from November 2021 through September 2022 for about $3,250.

In March 2022, American Honda had recalled about 32,000 units of model year 2019 - 2021 Honda Talon 1000 S2 and S4 Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) due to increasing the risk of a crash or injury. The vehicle's intake funnel band screw can loosen and enter the engine through the intake funnel and cause sudden engine failure, which would result in a loss of control.