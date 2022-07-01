|
01.07.2022 19:33:00
American Honda Sales Challenged by Supply Issues
- American Honda sales top 500,000 units in first half despite severe second-quarter supply issues
- Honda electrified sales stay strong as CR-V Hybrid sets June record and Accord Hybrid first-half sales up 39%
- HR-V posts best first-half sales of all-time with strong customer pre-orders (6,000+) for all-new 2023 model
- Supported by pre-orders, all-new Acura Integra rides strong demand in first month and leads Acura car sales
- Acura NSX has best month since December 2017, with first-half sales of NSX Type S up 105%
TORRANCE, Calif., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
American Honda
Acura
Honda
Total
Cars
Trucks
Total
Cars
Trucks
Total
Cars
Trucks
Q2
239,789
82,324
157,465
24,624
8,211
16,413
215,165
74,113
141,052
-50.7 %
-56.5 %
-47 %
-51.2 %
-43.8 %
-54.3 %
-50.6 %
-57.6 %
-46 %
Total
Cars
Trucks
Total
Cars
Trucks
Total
Cars
Trucks
June
71,048
24,105
46,943
7,184
2,795
4,389
63,864
21,310
42,554
-53.6 %
-60.6 %
-49 %
-54.8 %
-45.9 %
-59 %
-53.5 %
-61.9 %
-47.6 %
"With strong turn rates of up to 90 percent for core Honda and Acura products, it's clear that success is a relative term in today's business environment and sales volume is not the best measure of true customer demand," said Mamadou Diallo, vice president of Auto Sales for American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "As we continue an incredible cadence of new model introductions, including the recent launch of the all-new Honda HR-V and Acura Integra, we are very proud of the efforts of our production and sales associates who are working tirelessly to meet the needs of our customers."
HONDA
BRAND REPORT
Sales Highlights
Notes
Core models lead the way for the Honda brand with CR-V topping 22,000 units
· CR-V Hybrid and Accord Hybrid help Honda top 50,000 in first-half electrified sales for the second straight year
· Customer pre-orders for all-new 2023 HR-V total almost 6,000
· Honda brand pre-orders totaled over 50,000 units in first six months as customer demand remains strong
· Ridgeline posted best June sales in five years at almost 3,000 units
Stylish & sporty 2023 HR-V kicks off "year of the Honda SUV" with strong demand as the first units arrive at dealerships.
The most powerful, best performing Civic Type R ever will be officially unveiled this summer.
ACURA
BRAND REPORT
Sales Highlights
Notes
Supply issues limited sales of popular Acura SUV models, while all-new Integra
· Supported by pre-orders, all-new Integra leads Acura car sales; strong demand results in first-month sales of almost 1,500 units
· MDX and RDX combine for sales of 4,389 units
· NSX Type S first-half sales of 123 units kick off strong final sales year
'22 RDX, TLX & MDX earn IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ and NHTSA NCAP 5-Star rating, with '23 Integra expected to earn top scores.
Acura Type S models are most powerful & best handling in the brand's Precision Crafted Performance lineup.
American Honda Vehicle Sales for June 2022
Month-to-Date
Year-to-Date
June
June
DSR** % Change
MoM %
June
June
DSR** %
YoY %
American Honda Total
71,048
153,122
-55.4 %
-53.6 %
506,207
833,510
-39.7 %
-39.3 %
Total Car Sales
24,105
61,154
-62.1 %
-60.6 %
171,697
312,209
-45.4 %
-45.0 %
Total Truck Sales
46,943
91,968
-50.9 %
-49.0 %
334,510
521,301
-36.3 %
-35.8 %
Honda
Total Car Sales
21,310
55,985
-63.4 %
-61.9 %
156,686
288,306
-46.0 %
-45.7 %
Honda
Total Truck Sales
42,554
81,253
-49.6 %
-47.6 %
296,661
456,820
-35.5 %
-35.1 %
Acura
Total Car Sales
2,795
5,169
-48.0 %
-45.9 %
15,011
23,903
-37.6 %
-37.2 %
Acura
Total Truck Sales
4,389
10,715
-60.6 %
-59.0 %
37,849
64,481
-41.7 %
-41.3 %
* Total Domestic Car Sales
24,103
51,598
-55.1 %
-53.3 %
169,530
267,955
-37.1 %
-36.7 %
Honda Division
21,308
46,441
-55.9 %
-54.1 %
154,522
244,250
-37.2 %
-36.7 %
Acura Division
2,795
5,157
-47.9 %
-45.8 %
15,008
23,705
-37.1 %
-36.7 %
* Total Domestic Truck Sales
46,943
91,965
-50.9 %
-49.0 %
334,510
521,295
-36.3 %
-35.8 %
Honda Division
42,554
81,250
-49.6 %
-47.6 %
296,661
456,814
-35.5 %
-35.1 %
Acura Division
4,389
10,715
-60.6 %
-59.0 %
37,849
64,481
-41.7 %
-41.3 %
Total Import Car Sales
2
9,556
-100.0 %
-100.0 %
2,167
44,254
-95.1 %
-95.1 %
Honda Division
2
9,544
-100.0 %
-100.0 %
2,164
44,056
-95.1 %
-95.1 %
Acura Division
0
12
-100.0 %
-100.0 %
3
198
-98.5 %
-98.5 %
Total Import Truck Sales
0
3
-100.0 %
-100.0 %
0
6
-100.0 %
-100.0 %
Honda Division
0
3
-100.0 %
-100.0 %
0
6
-100.0 %
-100.0 %
Acura Division
0
0
0.0 %
0.0 %
0
0
0.0 %
0.0 %
MODEL BREAKOUT BY DIVISION
Honda Division Total
63,864
137,238
-55.3 %
-53.5 %
453,347
745,126
-39.6 %
-39.2 %
ACCORD
10,529
20,782
-51.3 %
-49.3 %
80,422
114,707
-30.4 %
-29.9 %
CIVIC
9,633
32,677
-71.7 %
-70.5 %
70,335
152,956
-54.3 %
-54.0 %
CLARITY
2
207
-99.1 %
-99.0 %
207
2,103
-90.2 %
-90.2 %
INSIGHT
1,146
2,157
-48.9 %
-46.9 %
5,722
9,867
-42.4 %
-42.0 %
CR-V
22,865
36,564
-39.9 %
-37.5 %
116,602
213,199
-45.7 %
-45.3 %
HR-V
5,813
14,019
-60.1 %
-58.5 %
73,016
68,441
6.0 %
6.7 %
ODYSSEY
2,721
8,397
-68.8 %
-67.6 %
20,709
47,556
-56.7 %
-56.5 %
PASSPORT
2,456
4,753
-50.3 %
-48.3 %
20,102
26,694
-25.2 %
-24.7 %
PILOT
5,739
14,714
-62.5 %
-61.0 %
46,435
76,560
-39.7 %
-39.3 %
RIDGELINE
2,960
2,806
1.4 %
5.5 %
19,797
24,370
-19.3 %
-18.8 %
Acura Division Total
7,184
15,884
-56.5 %
-54.8 %
52,860
88,384
-40.6 %
-40.2 %
ILX
208
2,093
-90.4 %
-90.1 %
6,267
8,233
-24.4 %
-23.9 %
INTEGRA
1,487
0
0.0 %
0.0 %
1,496
0
0.0 %
0.0 %
NSX
36
16
116.3 %
125.0 %
123
60
103.7 %
105.0 %
TLX
1,064
3,048
-66.4 %
-65.1 %
7,122
15,412
-54.1 %
-53.8 %
MDX
2,523
5,077
-52.2 %
-50.3 %
23,610
36,791
-36.2 %
-35.8 %
RDX
1,866
5,638
-68.2 %
-66.9 %
14,239
27,690
-48.9 %
-48.6 %
Selling Days
26
25
152
151
**** Electrified Vehicles
9,063
9,512
-8.4 %
-4.7 %
53,452
57,309
-7.3 %
-6.7 %
* Honda and Acura vehicles are made of domestic & global sourced parts
** Daily Selling Rate
*** 2021 totals include Honda and Acura model(s) discontinued following the 2020 model year
**** Electrified Vehicles equal: Total sales of Hybrid (FHEV & PHEV), EVs (BEV) and Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCV) from the Honda and Acura brands.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-honda-sales-challenged-by-supply-issues-301579786.html
SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.
