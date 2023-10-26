American Indian College Fund President Cheryl Crazy Bull a 2023 Bank of America Neighborhood Builders Social Equality Awardee

Six Nonprofit Leaders Nationwide Chosen for Advancing Opportunities

DENVER, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheryl Crazy Bull, President and CEO of the Denver-based American Indian College Fund, was named a Bank of America Neighborhood Builders Social Equality Awardee (NBSE). Bank of American recognized six individual leaders from across the country who serve as catalysts in advancing social equality and economic opportunity by breaking barriers and creating opportunities.

Each awardee was given the opportunity to direct a $200,000 grant to a nonprofit of their choice and their selected organizations can participate in the company's year-long Neighborhood Builders Leadership Program, which provides strategic growth and development training for long-term success. The American Indian College Fund was chosen by Crazy Bull.

Cheryl Crazy Bull said, "It is an honor to be recognized along with other activists who build community and opportunity through race and equity work. When I am recognized for my equity work, I am reminded that my ancestors valued commitment to transforming education systems that were deliberately designed to eliminate identity and destroy our ways of living. The prayers and dreams of my ancestors give me the strength to work for that transformation for our students today and for future generations."

Cheryl Crazy Bull Wacinyanpi Win (They Depend on Her) is a member of the Sicangu Lakota Nation and the President and CEO of the American Indian College Fund, one of the nation's largest non-profits supporting Native student access to higher education. She is an expert in education and has dedicated her life-long career to expanding Indigenous higher education equity and place-based education. Crazy Bull is also a member of nonprofit organization boards, including IllumiNative, an organization whose mission is creating an accurate narrative about Indigenous people; the Native Ways Federation, a national association of Native non-profits; the State Higher Education Executive Officers Organization (SHEEO) Equity Advisory Committee; and the Brookings Institution.

NBSE is an extension of Bank of America's signature philanthropic program, Neighborhood Builders®, one of the largest and longest-standing philanthropic investments into nonprofit leadership development in the nation. This year, the bank also made a $24 million investment in support of nonprofit leadership and sustainability through Neighborhood Builders and Neighborhood Champions. Since 2004, Bank of America has invested more than $300 million in nearly 100 communities across the U.S., partnered with more than 1,600 nonprofits, and helped more than 3,000 nonprofit leaders strengthen their leadership skills through the Neighborhood Builders and Champions program.

"We want to recognize, celebrate and empower the leaders and nonprofits driving progress for the diverse communities where we all live and serve," said Ebony Thomas, president, Bank of America Charitable Foundation. "We are inspired by the work these individuals and organizations do to break barriers and create opportunities on behalf of others in sustainable and innovative ways."

Last year, the bank provided nearly $360 million in philanthropic investments to help drive economic mobility in the communities we serve, including nearly $100 million in support of workforce development and jobs, $80 million for community development and affordable housing, and more than $90 million for basic needs, including nearly $4 million for natural disaster and humanitarian needs.

About the American Indian College Fund — The American Indian College Fund has been the nation's largest charity supporting Native higher education for 34 years. The College Fund believes "Education is the answer" and provided $17.4 million in scholarships and other direct student support to American Indian students in 2022-23. Since its founding in 1989 the College Fund has provided more than $319 million in scholarships, programs, community, and tribal college support. The College Fund also supports a variety of academic and support programs at the nation's 35 accredited tribal colleges and universities, which are located on or near Indian reservations, ensuring students have the tools to graduate and succeed in their careers. The College Fund consistently receives top ratings from independent charity evaluators and is one of the nation's top 100 charities named to the Better Business Bureau's Wise Giving Alliance. For more information about the American Indian College Fund, please visit www.collegefund.org .

Journalists —The American Indian College Fund does not use the acronym AICF. On second reference, please use the College Fund.

