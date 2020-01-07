American Institute of Trial Lawyers Selects Firm Partner J. Tooson as 2019's "Litigator of the Year"

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, the American Institute of Trial Lawyers chooses a small percentage of the nation's leading attorneys to receive the "Litigator of the Year" award. Attorney Jamal Tooson has won this recognition for 2019.

The American Institute of Trial Lawyers is an invitation-only professional organization. By establishing a comprehensive database of leading attorneys, it provides clients the opportunity to obtain qualified counsel and representation. For legal professionals, membership provides invaluable networking opportunities.

Every year, the organization selects less than .03% of lawyers for the "Litigator of the Year" award. Based upon both peer nominations and third-party research, the award is designed to highlight the nation's attorneys who possess exceptional skills, knowledge, and experience. Attorney Jamal Tooson of Lessem, Newstat & Tooson, LLP, has received the "Litigator of the Year" award for 2019.

Jamal Tooson attended Harvard Business School and Loyola Law School. After representing clients in more than 60 jury trials over the course of 7 years, he launched his own private practice, cultivating experience in criminal defense, personal injury, and employment law. He is now a firm partner at Lessem, Newstat & Tooson, LLP, a highly-rated law firm that handles high-stakes criminal defense and complex personal injury cases.

For more information about the American Institute of Trial Lawyers, inquiring parties can visit https://aiotl.org/. Additional details about J. Tooson and his firm can be found at https://www.lnlegal.com/firm-overview/.

