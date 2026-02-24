American Integrity Insurance Group Incorporation Registered Shs Aktie

American Integrity Insurance Group Incorporation Registered Shs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A417ZH / ISIN: US0269481091

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
24.02.2026 22:49:45

American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. (AII) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $20.86 million, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $8.39 million, or $0.62 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.4% to $68.07 million from $67.11 million last year.

American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $20.86 Mln. vs. $8.39 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.07 vs. $0.62 last year. -Revenue: $68.07 Mln vs. $67.11 Mln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu American Integrity Insurance Group Incorporation Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.