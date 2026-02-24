American Integrity Insurance Group Incorporation Registered Shs Aktie
American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q4
(RTTNews) - American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. (AII) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year
The company's bottom line came in at $20.86 million, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $8.39 million, or $0.62 per share, last year.
The company's revenue for the period rose 1.4% to $68.07 million from $67.11 million last year.
American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $20.86 Mln. vs. $8.39 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.07 vs. $0.62 last year. -Revenue: $68.07 Mln vs. $67.11 Mln last year.
