American InterContinental University Pledges to Commit 100 Percent of Federal CARES Act Funds to Campus Students

CHANDLER, Ariz., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On April 16, 2020, American InterContinental University announced that it intends to commit 100 percent of funds received from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act directly to eligible campus-based students as it becomes available. The University is looking to relieve the financial burden of campus students impacted by the COVID-19 public health crisis as they transition from AIU's physical campuses to online learning.

The Education Stabilization Fund, included in the CARES Act legislation, is targeted towards campus closures affected by COVID-19. Although the Act requires colleges and universities to distribute at least 50 percent of federal funds received directly to students for financial assistance, AIU has committed to providing 100 percent of the CARES Act funds it receives directly to current Atlanta and Houston campus-based students to help relieve the financial burdens associated with transitioning to online learning.

AIU President, John Kline, stated, "AIU is taking action to foster stability and support to our students as they transition to online learning and continue their educational journey. Our goal is to use all funds provided by the CARES Act to directly address any obstacles our students experience as a result of the COVID-19 health crisis."

The University is working to finalize the details of how the federal funds will be distributed and remains committed to allocating the amounts received directly to AIU's Atlanta and Houston campus-based students.

