03.05.2022 22:26:10

American International Group, Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - American International Group, Inc. (AIG) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $4.25 billion, or $5.15 per share. This compares with $3.87 billion, or $4.41 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, American International Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.07 billion or $1.30 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

American International Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $4.25 Bln. vs. $3.87 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $5.15 vs. $4.41 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.18

