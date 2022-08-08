|
American International Group, Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - American International Group, Inc. (AIG) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $3028 million, or $3.78 per share. This compares with $91 million, or $0.11 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, American International Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.98 billion or $1.19 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
American International Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $3028 Mln. vs. $91 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.78 vs. $0.11 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.10
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|American International Group (AIG) Inc.
|51,31
|0,63%