American ISPs Voted RF elements Asymmetrical Horns for 2019 WISPA Product of the Year Award

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RF elements Asymmetrical Horn Antenna product line was voted by the members of the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association (WISPA) for 2019 Product of the Year Award at WISPAPALOOZA 2019 in Las Vegas.

"We are delighted to see the trust in our products and technology from wireless ISPs, our core customers. Our award winning technology not only enhances high speed broadband internet access in areas where traditional technologies fail, it also enables ISPs to multiply their available speeds at the same time. We are on a mission to fundamentally changing the entire industry. Our products are very different from traditional antennas in this space, as is our market approach. While mainstream vendors focus on delivering customer wishes, we are hyper focused on actually solving their biggest problems instead. We are doing the right thing for the whole industry, and we have a very clear vision of what it is and why," said Juraj Taptic, Co-Founder and CEO of RF elements.

"After we first introduced our TwistPort and Symmetrical Horns technology, almost nobody believed in what we were saying. We spent a solid two years just trying to convince customers to test our products. Now we have managed to change the industry on how they build and deploy wireless networks," said Tasos Alexiou, Product Evangelist for RF elements. "Our effort in bringing the awareness of noise mitigation, spectrum limitation, vendor responsibility and WISP education is paying off. We are glad that we were given the chance to actively participate in this substantial transformation in the WISP community. I can promise that our future products will keep on rocking."

About RF elements

RF elements provides technology for fast, sustainable wireless. RF elements solves the issue of interference in wireless networks by proprietary technology based on noise rejecting antennas, virtually lossless waveguide connector and systems scalability. RF elements proprietary technology allows for controllable and sustainable use of Spectrum, which is a limited resource and plays a key role for general access to broadband internet. RF elements is headquartered in Bratislava, Slovakia with local market support in the U.S., Ireland and South Africa. For more information please visit www.rfelements.com.

