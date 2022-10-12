American Liver Foundation Hosts National Legacy Gala Honoring Leaders in Liver Health

Patients, families, thought leaders and business visionaries gather on October 13, 2022, in NYC

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Liver Foundation's (ALF) National Legacy Gala will host patients and families, thought leaders, leading medical professionals, business visionaries and organizational partners in the healthcare, pharmaceutical and biotech industries on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Capitale in New York City all to raise awareness and funds for those affected by liver disease.

"Liver disease affects about 100 million Americans, yet most are unaware they even have it until it's too late," said Lorraine Stiehl, CEO, American Liver Foundation. "We are committed to reaching the undiagnosed and ensuring that those who are already suffering from liver disease have the best possible treatment options and outcomes. On behalf of all those affected by liver disease, we extend our sincerest thanks to everyone who has made the National Legacy Gala 2022 possible."

ALF's National Legacy Gala, Co-Chairs are Bakari and Ellen Sellers. Mr. Sellers, a CNN Political Analyst and his wife Ellen Rucker Sellers, CEO & Co-Owner, Rucker Roots, are parents to a child with pediatric liver disease. The National Legacy Gala Honorary Committee Chair is Richard J. Miller. Esq, a passionate liver advocate who received a transplant in May 2021. The evening at the Capitale in New York City will include a cocktail reception, silent auction and dinner featuring a stunning presentation to our award recipients who have made an outstanding contribution to the liver community in the fields of biotechnology, medical innovation, and philanthropy.

National Legacy Gala Co-Chairs and Liver Patient Family Bakari and Ellen Sellers shared, "As parents of an infant born with a life-threatening pediatric liver disease, it is our goal to raise awareness and inspire giving for the prevention, treatment and cures of all liver diseases."

"It is indeed an honor to serve the American Liver Foundation this year as Honorary Committee Chair of the National Legacy Gala, and to recognize our distinguished Awardees - Dr. Donald Jensen, Dr. Allan Wolkoff, and my friends, Susan and Michael Kerr - for their outstanding contributions to our liver community," said Richard J. Miller, Esq. "I received my life-saving liver transplant a year ago, and but for the people like our awardees who are advancing biotechnology, medical innovation, and supporting those efforts through charitable giving, I, and many others would not be alive today so we can continue to live healthy and productive lives."

The 2022 Award Recipients include:

Donald Jensen , MD - Legacy Award — For over 25 years, Dr. Jensen served as an advisor to the American Liver Foundation leading collaborative liver healthcare efforts in Illinois and providing his expertise to ALF national efforts. He served as board chairman and as a medical advisory committee member in the former ALF Great Lakes division, where he twice received the Physician of the Year award. Dr. Jensen has also served on ALF's national board of directors, as a passionate advocate for patients in Washington, DC , and as an avid fundraiser for ALF walks and challenge events. He is renowned for his contributions to liver disease locally, nationally and internationally.

For over 25 years, Dr. Jensen served as an advisor to the American Liver Foundation leading collaborative liver healthcare efforts in and providing his expertise to ALF national efforts. He served as board chairman and as a medical advisory committee member in the former ALF Great Lakes division, where he twice received the Physician of the Year award. Dr. Jensen has also served on ALF's national board of directors, as a passionate advocate for patients in , and as an avid fundraiser for ALF walks and challenge events. He is renowned for his contributions to liver disease locally, nationally and internationally. Susan and Michael Kerr - Lifetime Achievement Award --- The Kerrs are proud supporters of the American Liver Foundation. Michael, a liver transplant recipient, became involved with ALF in 2008 joining the national board of directors. He is a member of the finance committee and served as chairman through 2021. Susan, a living donor to husband Michael, has also been actively involved with ALF and together they have been steadfast supporters. Generous with both their time and resources, their passion and commitment to ALF have been integral to the growth and success of foundation.

--- The Kerrs are proud supporters of the American Liver Foundation. Michael, a liver transplant recipient, became involved with ALF in 2008 joining the national board of directors. He is a member of the finance committee and served as chairman through 2021. Susan, a living donor to husband Michael, has also been actively involved with ALF and together they have been steadfast supporters. Generous with both their time and resources, their passion and commitment to ALF have been integral to the growth and success of foundation. Allan Wolkoff , MD - Leadership Award—For more than 35 years of service, Dr. Allan Wolkoff has demonstrated his commitment to the mission of the American Liver Foundation. As a member of ALF's scientific advisory board from1983-1986, he received the Award for Outstanding Contribution in 1986. He then served on ALF's board of directors from 2005-2013 and as chairman of the board from 2007-2011. In 2011, he received ALF's most distinguished award, the George Jamieson Humanitarian Award, for his outstanding national contribution to people affected by hepatitis and other liver diseases. He also received ALF's Distinguished Scientific Achievement Award in 2012 for contributions to liver disease research in basic science or in its application toward the prevention, treatment, or cure of liver disease.

In addition to the evening's tributes and awards, a variety of items will be available for a silent and live auction including sporting events, stays to locations around the world, and accessories. The silent auction will be utilizing the GiveSmart online bidding platform, and pre-event and remote bidding will be available at LegacyGala22.givesmart.com.

For further information about the award recipients or about the evening's events visit https://alfgala.org.

About Liver Disease:

Your liver is essential to your life. It is the largest solid internal organ in the body. It is about the size of a football and weighs about 3 to 3.5 pounds (1.36–1.59kg). It is located on your right side, just under your rib cage. The liver performs many vital functions, including filtering toxins from your blood, managing blood clotting, making bile to digest fat, storing sugar for energy, turning extra glucose into glycogen, making protein for blood plasma, and helping with digestion.

There are many kinds of liver diseases and conditions, the most common are hepatitis viruses, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), autoimmune diseases, genetic conditions, cancer, and others. More than 100 million people in the U.S. have some form of liver disease. Approximately 4.5 million U.S. adults (1.8%) have been diagnosed with liver disease. But it is estimated that 80-100 million adults in the U.S. have fatty liver disease, and many do not know they have it. Research estimates that fatty liver disease is present in up to 75% of overweight people and in more than 90% with severe obesity. Globally, it affects one billion people. In 2020, 51,642 adults in the U.S. died from liver disease (15.7 per 100,000 population). Find more information about Liver Disease.

About the American Liver Foundation

The American Liver Foundation is the nation's largest non-profit organization focused solely on promoting liver health and disease prevention. The American Liver Foundation achieves its mission in the fight against liver disease by funding scientific research, education for medical professionals, advocacy, information and support programs for patients and their families as well as public awareness campaigns about liver wellness and disease prevention. The mission of the American Liver Foundation is to promote education, advocacy, support services and research for the prevention, treatment and cure of liver disease. For more information visit www.liverfoundation.org or call:1 800 GO LIVER (800-465-4837).

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

Instagram

Contact: Julie Kimbrough

JKimbrough@liverfoundation.org

Direct dial: 646-737-9409

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-liver-foundation-hosts-national-legacy-gala-honoring-leaders-in-liver-health-301646734.html

SOURCE American Liver Foundation