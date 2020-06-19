American Medical Technologies Notifies Consumers of Data Security Incident

IRVINE, Calif., June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Medical Technologies ("AMT") has become aware of a data security incident that may have involved the personal information of certain AMT customers. AMT has sent notification to those potentially-impacted individuals who have been identified in order to notify them about this incident and to offer complimentary credit monitoring services to them.

On or about December 17, 2019 AMT discovered suspicious activity within an employee's email account. AMT immediately engaged a third-party forensic firm to perform an investigation into our email tenant. After an extensive and comprehensive investigation and data mining process, on May 14, 2020, AMT determined that personal information may have been available to the attacker during the incident.

While AMT is not aware of the misuse of any information impacted by this incident, AMT has sent notification letters to potentially-impacted individuals notifying them about the incident, offering complimentary credit monitoring services, and providing information about steps they can take to protect their personal information. In addition, AMT engaged two separate information security companies to review our email systems. AMT implemented improvements per their recommendations in order to increase the security of our email systems. AMT also implemented additional safeguards to improve data security on our web server infrastructure.

AMT has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and to help the affected persons enroll in the complimentary credit monitoring services. The call center is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Central Time and can be reached at 833-579-1109 or they can go to https://app.myidcare.com/account-creation/protect.

AMT deeply regrets any concern or inconvenience this issue may have caused and is taking affirmative steps based on the findings of the investigation to prevent a similar event from occurring in the future, including working with leading cybersecurity experts to enhance the security of its digital environment.

