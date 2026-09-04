American Outdoor Brands Aktie

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WKN DE: A2QA0E / ISIN: US02875D1090

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04.09.2026 11:58:56

American Outdoor Brands Q1 Loss Narrows, Lifts FY27 Adj. EBITDA Guidance; Shares Down In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (AOUT) reported a narrower loss in the first quarter of 2027, compared to the same quarter last year, mainly due to higher sales. Furthermore, the company confirmed revenue guidance and raised its adjusted EBITDA guidance for the full year of 2027.

In the pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, the shares were trading 23.68 percent higher at $12.38, after closing Thursday's trading 0.60 percent up.

Net loss for the period narrowed to $1.53 million or $0.12 per share from $6.83 million or $0.54 per share in the prior year.

Adjusted net income was $415 million or $0.03 per share, compared to Adjusted loss of $3.31 million or $0.26 per share in the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $1.16 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.12 million in the prior year.

Net sales for the period rose to $37.25 million from $29.70 million in the previous year.

Looking ahead to 2027, the company stated that it is maintaining guidance for net sales of $200 million to $210 million and increasing Adjusted EBITDA guidance to $14.5 million to $17.5 million.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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American Outdoor Brands Inc Registered Shs When Issued 14,20 41,86% American Outdoor Brands Inc Registered Shs When Issued

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