AMERICAN PACKAGING CORPORATION WINS 9 FLEXIBLE PACKAGING ASSOCIATION ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS

CHILI, N.Y., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Packaging Corporation (APC) has been awarded nine Flexible Packaging Achievement awards by the Flexible Packaging Association for Beachbody's Cookies & Creamy Shakeology, Nestlé Canada's Smarties, Lamb Weston's Alexia Bio-Based Packaging and John Soules' Rotisserie Seasoned Chicken Breast with Rib Meat.

Presented by the Flexible Packaging Association, the Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards showcase the industry's latest innovations and advances that have changed packaging. The competition winners exhibit flexible packaging solutions that meet expectations and needs through advancements in materials, graphics, structure, new uses, extended shelf life and sustainability. This year, the Flexible Packaging Association received a record number of entries for the competition—100 package entries were submitted for the competition, with a total of 325 entries. Twenty-seven packages will be honored with 43 Achievement Awards.

Beachbody's Cookies & Creamy Shakeology took home a gold award in the Sustainability category, a silver award in the Shelf Impact category and a silver award in Packaging Excellence. APC was able to engineer and develop each layer of the Beachbody package to contain recycled content materials. The Cookies & Creamy Shakeology pouch is a flexographically printed, multi-material lamination produced at APC's Story City, Iowa, Center of Excellence. APC makes Beachbody's package jump to the attention of consumers through a variety of inputs. The quality of photographic images produced was key, as was the combination of the highest-quality separations, HPE Flexo™ high-resolution plate imaging, state-of-the art printing presses, and the most skilled press technicians who use advanced processes and procedures to achieve the desired outcome.

Nestlé Canada's Smarties earned a gold award in Technical Innovation, a gold award in Packaging Excellence and a silver award in Sustainability. In collaboration with Nestlé Canada, APC advanced sustainable efforts to provide consumers with an FSC-certified, paper-based version replacing the traditional fossil fuel film-based packaging for the Nestlé Smarties confection brand pouch. APC's experience in paper and sustainable barrier coatings was critical to arrive at a paper and coating combination that was beyond the standard portfolio. The result was a toughened grade of paper that met durability requirements but also provided a synergy between a special heat seal coating and the paper's fibers.

Lamb Weston's Alexia Bio-Based Packaging won a gold award in the Sustainability category and a silver award in Packaging Excellence. The film used in the packaging for Lamb Weston's line of Alexia Organic frozen potato products is partially made from plant-based starches, 16% by weight, including a processing bi-product from the manufacturing of French fries contained in the packaging. The packaging replaced plastic material with bio-based content and found a new home for French fry bi-product that would otherwise be considered food manufacturing waste.

John Soules' Rotisserie Seasoned Chicken Breast with Rib Meat earned a silver award in Technical Innovation. APC provided a laser score with a controlled depth that keeps the package integrity and allows an easy-open feature for the consumer. A unique property of the design is a noticeable "pop" when the score is broken, giving the consumer a sensory clue that the package has not been tampered with.

"To be recognized as a Flexible Packaging Award winner is truly an honor for APC," said Ray Graham, EVP & COO of American Packaging. "We continue to look for opportunities to solve brand-owner challenges using the latest technology while striving to deliver unmatched quality of materials and the most innovative packaging possible to deliver a high-quality product every time."

About American Packaging Corporation

Founded in 1902, American Packaging Corporation is a recognized leader in the flexible packaging industry. Independently owned, APC is committed to innovation, sustainability and customer delight from a talented family of packaging professionals. Today, APC operates five Centers of Excellence in the United States and employs approximately 1,200 talented, motivated professionals, including nationwide sales reps and field technical support. For more information, please visit americanpackaging.com.

