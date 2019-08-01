American Physician Partners Promotes Andy McQueen to Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Officials with American Physician Partners(APP) are pleased to announce that Andy McQueen has been promoted to senior vice president and chief development officer effective August 1, 2019. He has been serving as chief legal officer since he joined the company two years ago.

In this newly created role, McQueen will lead the planning and execution of the company's business development efforts, including growth through strategic acquisitions of physician groups and partnerships with hospitals and health systems.

"American Physician Partners has enjoyed tremendous growth over the past several years, both through acquisitions and organically. Andy has played a pivotal role in these efforts, and we wanted to take this opportunity to formalize the development role under Andy to take APP to the next level in our evolution," said John Rutledge, president and chief executive officer, American Physician Partners. "His background and prior experience in development will be a great asset as we pursue our aggressive growth strategy in the coming years."

McQueen joined APP from Nashville-based Bass, Berry & Sims, PLC, where he was a partner in the firm's corporate and securities practice group. He also previously served as Assistant General Counsel for Spheris Inc. McQueen received his law degree from The University of Texas School of Law and holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from Lipscomb University. Prior to law school, McQueen was a certified public account with Ernst & Young.

About American Physician Partners

Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, American Physician Partners was founded in 2015 to provide a better alternative to hospitals for their clinical outsourcing needs. Since its inception, the company has grown to more than 120 care sites in 15 states and has become a recognized leader in the provision of exceptional emergency medicine and hospital medicine management services to hospitals and healthcare systems nationwide. APP has earned its 100 percent client retention rate by remaining true to its purpose of exceeding the expectations of its patients, providers and hospital partners.

