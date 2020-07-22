American Police Officers Alliance Announces Antifa Facts Campaign

ARLINGTON, Va., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Police Officers Alliance , a national grassroots political organization, launched a campaign this week focused on unveiling and highlighting the facts around the Antifa movement. American Police Officers Alliance is committed to defending strong police leadership and interests in our nation's cities. The prominent rise of the Antifa organization is a top focus for American Police Officers Alliance as it creates a dangerous environment for police officers and other law-abiding citizens. Antifa contributes to the social and political unrest of this country, and one of the known goals of Antifa is to disband the police.

"Most Americans still have a nebulous and unclear understanding of Antifa," said Executive Director of American Police Officers Alliance, Daniel Stuebs. "There are many misconceptions around Antifa, and that makes them all the more dangerous. It is important that citizens understand who they are and what their goals are, especially citizens that support our police officers."

American Police Officers Alliance's Antifa FAQ page is a resource for pro-police citizens with questions, including "What is Antifa?," "Who Funds Antifa?," and "What is Antifa's Goal?" An excerpt from their Facts Page reads: "Antifa is an anarchist movement that is currently demanding that police departments are defunded." According to Holly Rehder, "Make no mistake, their efforts to disband the police are so there will be no one left to stop them."

American Police Officers Alliance also plans to roll out an awareness campaign focused on Antifa to make sure all law-abiding United States citizens understand the issue and potential long-term damage Antifa can create. "Antifa has grown even more bold in recent months," Daniel Stuebs continued. "Our organization is committed to bringing this issue to the forefront and sharing the truth about their grassroots movement to overthrow our government and societal structures as we know them." The organization will continue to provide free resources on this issue for the public.

