American Portfolios Becomes Proud Corporate Sponsor of Two Non-Profits to Benefit Local Community Arts

HOLBROOK, N.Y., Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Portfolios Financial Services, Inc. (AP)—a privately-held, independent broker/dealer that services financial advisors across the country—is proud to announce its corporate sponsorship through the firm's non-profit arm, American Portfolios Foundation, Inc., to benefit community arts on Long Island, N.Y., and in St. Louis/Ferguson, Mo.Patchogue Theatre and L.I.F.E. Arts, Inc. each received generous support in both funding and involvement for their mission to help communities flourish through the arts and education.

"As a corporate citizen, American Portfolios has taken a long-term stakeholder approach toward sustainability by implementing a business strategy that considers every dimension in the ethical, social, environmental, cultural and economic realms," states AP CEO Lon T. Dolber. "While we aspire to touch upon many aspects of sustainability, we have always been committed to serving people and places we are connected to—more specifically, through our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts, in which AP gives us a platform to do good work in our communities, in turn making the world a better place for everyone. The non-profit organizations we work with share our philosophy to do the same."

Dolber became familiar with the firm's two most recent beneficiaries through his personal and professional association with Patchogue Theatre, at which That Motown Band (Dolber's passion project) has held fundraisers for AP's various CSR initiatives; and executive director/founder of L.I.F.E. Arts and musician Brian Owens, with whom a symbiotic connection was made via the firm's social media channel that led to subsequent charity performances at Patchogue Theatre and community work. The firm believes these two new connections will fit seamlessly into their sustainability and CSR goals. On Dec. 13, 2019, AP held its winter employee appreciation event at the Patchogue Theater, which was also attended by many of the firm's local affiliated investment professionals.

Long Island's historic Patchogue Theatre originally opened in 1923, attracting Broadway productions, silent films, burlesque, vaudeville and live music performances. Patchogue Theatre operates under the leadership of a volunteer board of directors, through a nonprofit arts organization, which leases the building from The Village of Patchogue and covers all costs of operating the building, including programming, without any taxpayer subsidies. The theatre relies on donations to support its mission to keep the arts alive on Long Island and to sustain community growth.

L.I.F.E. Arts is dedicated to developing the youth surrounding the Ferguson community and providing them with a platform wherein they can fully express and develop their creative voice, believing that today's youth will play a vital leadership role in helping bring resolution to the current issues facing the local community, as well as the nation. Its mission is to ensure that the youth they serve have the necessary resources, infrastructure and experiences in their community accessible to them.

AP's ongoing association with nonprofit organizations include: World T.E.A.M., which organizes athletic events for adaptive and able-bodied citizens to achieve a common goal; The Center for Discovery, a leading provider of health care and education services for more than 1,200 children and adults with complex conditions, medical frailties and Autism Spectrum Disorders; Virtual Enterprises International, Inc., an experiential learning program that fosters the nation's future business leaders; Honor Flight – Long Island, a nonprofit organization that provides military veterans with free trips to visit the war memorials located in Washington, D.C.; Long Island Cares, which provides nutritional food and support services for a network of more than 580 community-based member agencies, including food pantries, soup kitchens, emergency shelters, child care programs, disability organizations, veteran services programs and more; and The Butterfly Effect Project, a program that empowers young girls by giving them the tools to assist in achieving emotionally-stable and self-confident futures, in hopes of bringing forth a generation of women who are strong, independent and knowledgeable.

Headquartered in Holbrook, N.Y., American Portfolios Financial Services, Inc. (APFS) is a full-service, independent broker/dealer and member firm of FINRA and SIPC, offering a complete range of financial services, including personal financial and retirement planning, securities trading, mutual funds, access to investment research, long-term care planning, insurance products and tax-free investing. Fee-based asset management is offered through its sister subsidiary, American Portfolios Advisors, Inc., (APA), an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Both entities, along with technology entity American Portfolios Advisory Solutions, LLC, collectively reside under the legal entity American Portfolios Holdings, Inc. (APH). Full-service securities brokerage is available through a clearing firm relationship with Pershing, LLC, a BNY Mellon firm, the securities of which are held on a fully disclosed basis. The company currently serves 864 independent investment professionals located in 405 branch locations throughout the nation. It was named Broker-Dealer of the Year* (Division III) by Investment Advisor magazine in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019; a wealthmanagement.com 2019 Industry Award Finalist in the category of Enhanced Customer Service Support**; one of the Best Companies to Work for in the state of New York for 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 by the New York State Society for Human Resources Management (NYS-SHRM) and the Best Companies Group (BCG); and one of the Top Long Island Workplaces for 2018 by Newsday.

American Portfolios Foundation, Inc., a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization that was originally created in New York in 2004 and amended in 2018 and headquartered in Holbrook, N.Y., is intended as a non-profit entity designed to advance awareness, assistance and support for charitable causes. Board members include AP CEO Lon T. Dolber, president; AP Chief Administrative Officer Dalchand Laljit, vice president; and AP Chief Financial Officer Damon Joyner, treasurer/secretary. Additionally, various roles are held by members of AP headquarters staff. The board meets on a quarterly basis to discuss its existing relationships with various charities and to determine the focus for various upcoming initiatives that will require the Foundation's services and support.

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts (PTPA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization that enriches, educates and entertains a diverse audience by cultivating and showcasing a broad variety of performing artists. Patchogue Theatre serves as an innovative cultural resource for its community and the Long Island region by collaborating with neighboring organizations and fostering educational opportunities.

L.I.F.E. Arts is 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides artistic resources, opportunities, mentoring and positive experiences to help students develop the qualities and skills they need to live up to their God-given potential. They believe that through the leadership skills and discipline of the arts, the youth of St. Louis can be a driving force, modeling the change that we all so desperately desire to see manifest.

