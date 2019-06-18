American Properties Reality, Inc. to host VIP appointments this summer at Heritage at Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK, N.J., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Properties Realty, Inc. will host VIP appointments this summer at Heritage at Highland Park, its new townhome community in Middlesex County. Heritage at Highland Park will feature 110 luxury townhomes with up to 1,975 sq. ft. of living space at the corner of Janeway and Cleveland Avenues in beautiful Highland Park Borough, NJ.

"We're excited to offer homebuyers a community of luxury townhomes designed to suit their lifestyles," said Paul Csik, Senior Vice President of American Properties Realty, Inc. "These homes are part of an intimate community tucked between New Brunswick and Edison that is diverse in both culture and opportunity."

The homes at Heritage at Highland Park offers three floor plans with up to 1,975 sq. ft. of luxurious living space. The homes include up to three bedrooms, a loft (select models), up to three bathrooms and a one-car garage. Other highlights include open layouts, designer finishes and desirable nine-foot ceilings. Pricing starts in the 400s.

Part of the award-winning Highland Park School District, Heritage at Highland Park is ideal for growing families. According to Highland Park School District's website, Highland Park High School has earned the prestigious U.S. News and World Report Gold Medal and is ranked 17th in New Jersey (2018). Overall, the school district has received an A rating from Niche.com o and all of Highland Park's schools are Bronze Certified Sustainable Schools, recognizing the district's commitment to being an environment-conscious school district that has met the rigorous requirements to achieve certification.

Heritage at Highland Park is just one mile to the New Brunswick Train Station and close to Routes 1, 18, I-287 and I-95. It is also a half-mile to the shops and restaurants in downtown Highland Park, and a short drive to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Rutgers New Brunswick. "Heritage at Highland Park is nestled in a 1.8-square mile borough that is centrally located near everything Middlesex County has to offer," said Csik.

About American Properties Realty, Inc.

American Properties Realty, Inc., A Licensed Real Estate Broker, continues its proud 40-year tradition of introducing award winning communities that provide excellent quality, convenient locations and affordable pricing for New Jersey homebuyers. The Principals of American Properties Realty, Inc., have been involved in the creation of residences ranging from luxurious estate homes to master planned communities of apartments, condominiums, townhomes and single-family homes.

