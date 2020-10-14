American Property Casualty Insurance Association Honors CopperPoint President and CEO Marc Schmittlein with President's Award for Leadership in Advocacy

PHOENIX, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CopperPoint Insurance Companies, a western-based super regional commercial insurance company, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Marc Schmittlein has been awarded the President's Award for Leadership in Advocacy from the American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA).

The President's Awards recognize APCIA member companies for their strong support of the association's advocacy efforts and their exemplary role as industry leaders in the world of political engagement.

"Under Marc's leadership, CopperPoint has truly set the standard for other members through their extensive, robust support of our state and federal grassroots campaigns and Insuring America PAC," said David Sampson, president and CEO of the American Property Casualty Insurance Association. "We are pleased to recognize Marc's contribution to APCIA's advocacy success."

The American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA) is the primary national trade association for home, auto and business insurers. APCIA promotes and protects the viability of private competition for the benefit of consumers and insurers, with a legacy dating back 150 years. APCIA members represent all sizes, structures and regions—protecting families, communities, and businesses in the U.S. and across the globe.

About CopperPoint Insurance Companies

Founded in 1925, CopperPoint Insurance Companies, www.copperpoint.com, is a western-based super regional commercial insurance company and a leading provider of workers' compensation and commercial insurance solutions. With an expanded line of insurance products and a growing 10 state footprint in the western United States, CopperPoint is in a strong position to meet the evolving needs of our brokers, agents and customers. It has $4.8 billion in total assets and an enterprise surplus of over $1.4 billion.

CopperPoint Mutual Insurance Holding Company is the corporate parent of CopperPoint Insurance Companies, Pacific Compensation Insurance Company and Alaska National Insurance Company. All companies are rated A (Excellent) by AM Best.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-property-casualty-insurance-association-honors-copperpoint-president-and-ceo-marc-schmittlein-with-presidents-award-for-leadership-in-advocacy-301151864.html

SOURCE CopperPoint Insurance Companies