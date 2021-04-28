American Public University System Announces Free Access to Over 200 Podcasts to Advance Positive Change on Economic and Social Issues

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Public University System (APUS) is offering free access to its diverse library of over 200 podcast episodes to share best practices and unique life experiences that benefit both working professionals and adult learners. Streaming on APU Edge and AMU Edge, the University's new publication sites, the podcasts feature numerous industry experts and academic leaders giving insights and innovative solutions to economic and social issues.

APUS podcasts offer viewpoints on bridging the skills gap to meet workforce demands, border security, cryptocurrency and equity, diversity and inclusion, among other topics. Several podcasts are advancing dialogue on a national scale, including:

A podcast featuring American Military University (AMU) professor Dr. Jarrod Sadulski , which is raising awareness of human trafficking by discussing the significant challenges in prosecuting cases and legislative measures aimed at stopping these crimes.

, which is raising awareness of human trafficking by discussing the significant challenges in prosecuting cases and legislative measures aimed at stopping these crimes. As part of a partnership with the Reverse Logistics Association, a podcast with its executive director, Tony Sciarrotta , and AMU professor Dr. Oliver Hedgepeth highlights the value of reverse logistics given COVID-19's effect on e-commerce returns of online purchases. This podcast shares best practices and the partnership makes certification and advanced courses more widely available to association members.

, and AMU professor Dr. highlights the value of reverse logistics given COVID-19's effect on e-commerce returns of online purchases. This podcast shares best practices and the partnership makes certification and advanced courses more widely available to association members. A mini-series featuring AMU criminal justice professor Jennifer Bucholtz and her two-year probe as a private investigator that helped lead to an arrest in an unsolved murder case from 2004 (the trial begins in August 2021 ).

"What makes these podcasts so special is that our faculty are prompting change and advancing dialogue on issues they are passionate about," said APUS Provost Dr. Vernon C. Smith. "Having such a diverse and high-quality collection of content has enabled us to expand our communities – to our students, to our over 100,000 alumni, and to the general public."

There are 10 unique podcast channels led by 16 hosts that have netted over 16,900 total downloads thus far and are shared with approximately 104,000 subscribers. Listeners can subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Podcast, Spotify and Stitcher. APUS will publish an average of 20 new podcasts each month this year, and is exploring new channels based on demand. The channels are:

In Public Safety Matters Innovations in the Workplace Leading Forward The Everyday Scholar Intellectible Politics in the Workplace Online Teaching Lounge Exploring STEM AMU Disaster Crew Protect and Secure

