Rare Holdings Aktie

Rare Holdings ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: ZAE000092714

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
09.11.2026 13:03:00

American Rare Earths begins testing US rare earth metal production

American Rare Earths (ASX: ARR) has begun small-scale continuous processing of ore from its Halleck Creek project in Wyoming to produce rare earth oxides and metals, advancing efforts to establish a domestic US supply chain for permanent magnets.

The testwork is underway at US metallurgy and metallization company Novex’s research facility in Washington state, where the miner aims to produce neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) oxide before converting it into metal. The programme is being carried out by American Rare Earths’ wholly owned subsidiary, Wyoming Rare, under a memorandum of understanding with Novex.

The initiative targets a critical gap in the rare earth supply chain outside China. Magnet manufacturers require rare earth metals and alloys rather than separated oxides, making metallization an essential step in supplying materials for permanent magnet production.

The trials form part of a broader effort to verify Halleck Creek’s processing methods and demonstrate the production of high-purity rare earth materials. The Cowboy State Mine represents the first planned development phase of the larger Wyoming project.

Processing trials

Under the agreement, Novex will process Halleck Creek material through a connected circuit encompassing concentration, leaching, purification, separation and conversion into NdPr oxide and metal.

The work is designed to improve the company’s understanding of the ore’s metallurgical characteristics while demonstrating whether the various processing stages can operate together.

The current campaign is separate from a larger pilot plant programme planned at the Saskatchewan Research Council in 2027.

The smaller Washington trial provides an opportunity to assess the processing sequence ahead of potential expanded testing, although its commercial viability remains to be demonstrated.

Metal production

American Rare Earths will evaluate the results before deciding whether to pursue a larger campaign with Novex targeting production of a 200-gram NdPr metal bar.

That next phase would require additional concentrate and could expand separation and metallization work to include samarium, dysprosium and yttrium, broadening the range of materials assessed beyond NdPr.

The programme could help establish a pathway from Halleck Creek’s mineral resource to US-based downstream processing, an important consideration as Western manufacturers seek alternatives to China’s dominant rare earth supply chain.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Rare Holdings Ltd.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Rare Holdings Ltd.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

American Rare Earths Ltd Registered Shs Issue 20 0,20 -2,45% American Rare Earths Ltd Registered Shs Issue 20

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 45
08.11.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
07.11.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.11.26 KW 45: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
06.11.26 KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX legen zu -- US-Börsen mit deutlichen Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zieht zum Wochenstart an, während der deutsche Leitindex ebenfalls steigt. Die US-Börsen legen kräftig zu. Die Börsen in Asien legten am Montag mehrheitlich zu.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen