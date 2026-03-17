Rare Holdings Aktie
ISIN: ZAE000092714
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17.03.2026 20:35:25
American Rare Earths’ Cowboy State mine to provide feedstock for DoE research
American Rare Earths (ASX: ARR | OTCQX: ARRNF) said it has been selected to provide feedstock for the Department of Energy (DOE) Minerals to Materials Supply Chain Research Facility (METALLIC) consortium being led by the National Energy Technology Laboratory to establish new, domestic critical minerals supply chains. American Rare Earths’ subsidiary, Wyoming Rare, holds the Halleck Creek project in Wyoming, which was ranked in 2023 as one of the world’s top 10 rare earth projects measured in total rare earth oxides (TREOs). The latest resource estimate for the Cowboy State mine within the Halleck Creek project area shows 547.5 million tonnes in TREOs using a cut-off grade of 1,000 parts per million (ppm). In December 2025, ARR provided approximately five tonnes of allanite ore from the Cowboy State mine test pit for METALLIC research. The METALLIC consortium combines the research resources of nine national labs to validate, improve, and help commercialize technologies developed by domestic entities, amplifying the impact of the DOE and other US government investments. As one of the key feedstocks for the program, ore from the Cowboy State mine at Halleck Creek provides a rare earth bearing material for use in each of the four METALLIC test centers. In collaboration with ARR, METALLIC researchers will employ mineral processing methods developed by ARR and then test novel processing methods, the company said, adding that with METALLIC employing ARR’s processes, ARR benefits from third-party affirmation of process flowsheets. Testing of novel processes could also result in the discovery of more efficient and cost-effective methods for capturing and refining magnetic rare earth elements, it said. “Supporting a Department of Energy program is an exciting step for the company as we focus in on advancing the largest US domestic rare earths deposit,” ARR chief executive Mark Wall said in a news release. “American Rare Earths benefits by having leading DOE scientists processing our ore as a part of the drive to domestic rare earth supply chain security within the United States.” Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
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