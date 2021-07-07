American Residential Services, LLC. Continues to Expand with the Acquisition of Total Comfort, LLC.

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Residential Services (ARS/Rescue Rooter), the nation's largest provider of residential heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC), and plumbing services, today announced that on July 1, 2021, it enhanced its national footprint with the acquisition of Total Comfort, LLC.

Total Comfort, LLC, formed in 2002, operates from its headquarters in Fredericksburg, VA, and employs approximately 28 personnel. The company provides residential and commercial heating, cooling and plumbing services in the Northern Virginia metro and surrounding areas. It maintains a fleet of 20 service, installation, and sales vehicles.

"Being a part of the ARS/Rescue Rooter company will provide us with the opportunity to continue to strengthen and expand our brand presence within and around the Virginia market," said Mike Beachy, General Manager, Total Comfort. "We are proud to have Total Comfort join the ARS/Rescue Rooter family."

"Total Comfort is a natural fit for us to acquire and expand our presence in Northern Virginia," said Scott Boose, CEO, ARS/Rescue Rooter. "With their experience in both residential and commercial HVAC and plumbing, as well as their dedication to customers, I am pleased to have the Total Comfort team join our network of outstanding businesses."

ABOUT AMERICAN RESIDENTIAL SERVICES (ARS):

Based in Memphis, Tenn., privately-owned ARS operates a network of more than 70 locally-managed service centers in 24 states, with approximately 6,000 employees. ARS serves residential and light commercial customers by providing heating, cooling, indoor air quality, plumbing, drain cleaning, sewer line, radiant barrier, insulation, and ventilation services. The ARS Network features industry-leading brands including, A.J. Perri, Aksarben ARS, Allgood, Andy's Statewide, ARS, Aspen Air Conditioning, Atlas Trillo, Beutler, Blue Apple Electric, Blue Dot Services, Blue Flame, Bob Hamilton, Brothers, Columbus Worthington Air, Comfort Heating & Air, Conway Services, DM Select Services, Efficient Attic Systems (EAS), Florida Home Air Conditioning, Greenstar Home Services, Hauser Heating & Air Conditioning, McCarthy Services, Rapid Repair Experts, Rescue Rooter, Rescue Rooter / Jack Howk, RighTime Home Services, Roger the Plumber, RS Andrews, The Irish Plumber, Unique Services, "Will" Fix It, and Yes! Air Conditioning and Plumbing. Providing exceptional service and ensuring the highest quality standards, ARS has the experience to do any job right – the first time, with all work fully guaranteed. ARS: "Making it work. Making it right." For more information, visit www.ars.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-residential-services-llc-continues-to-expand-with-the-acquisition-of-total-comfort-llc-301326272.html

SOURCE American Residential Services, LLC