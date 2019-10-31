American Savings Bank Reports Third Quarter 2019 Earnings

HONOLULU, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Savings Bank, F.S.B. (American), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HE) today reported net income for the third quarter of 2019 of $22.9 million compared to $17.0 million in the second, or linked, quarter of 2019 and $21.2 million in the third quarter of 2018. Key measures of profitability remained healthy, with return on average equity of 13.7% and return on assets of 1.29%.

"Our results and earnings growth reflect good performance in a volatile market environment. We continued to deliver strong loan growth with steady net interest margins despite the continued challenges of the lower interest rate environment," said Richard Wacker, president and chief executive officer. "In October, we completed the sale of our former headquarters, achieving another important milestone from the transition to our new campus," said Wacker.

Financial Highlights

Net interest income was $62.1 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared to $61.5 million in the linked quarter and $61.1 million in the third quarter of 2018. The increase in net interest income compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to lower amortization of premiums in the investment securities portfolio as well as higher loan volume. The increase in net interest income compared to the prior year quarter was primarily due to higher loan volumes and yields. Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2019 was 3.82%, equivalent to net interest margin in the linked quarter and slightly above the prior year quarter's 3.81%. Year to date, net interest margin was 3.87%.

The provision for loan losses was $3.3 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared to $7.7 million in the linked quarter and $6.0 million in the third quarter of 2018. The lower provision versus the linked quarter was due to the release of reserves from the payoff of a nonperforming commercial credit and the partial charge-off of a commercial credit that had contributed to elevated provision in the linked quarter. The decrease in provision versus the prior year quarter was primarily due to higher provision in the third quarter of 2018 resulting from increased reserves for the consumer and credit scored loan portfolios.

The net charge-off ratio was 0.69% in the third quarter of 2019 compared to 0.29% in the linked quarter and 0.40% in the prior year quarter. The higher net charge-off ratio in the third quarter of 2019 reflects a partial charge-off of the above mentioned commercial credit that impacted provision in the first half of 2019. Nonaccrual loans as a percent of total loans receivable held for investment was 0.63% compared to 0.79% in the linked quarter and 0.59% in the prior year quarter.

Noninterest income was $16.3 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared to $15.5 million in the linked quarter and $15.3 million in the third quarter of 2018. The increase in noninterest income compared to the linked and prior year quarters was primarily due to increases in mortgage banking income, as stronger residential loan production bolstered by the declining interest rate environment resulted in an increase in loan sales. American also recognized a gain on sale of securities during the quarter.

Noninterest expense was $45.9 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared to $48.0 million in the linked quarter and $43.6 million in the third quarter of 2018. The improvement in noninterest expense over the linked quarter was partially driven by an assessment credit received for the insurance premium charged by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. As was the case in the first and second quarters of 2019, noninterest expense for the quarter also included depreciation and occupancy costs related to the new campus building while still including the costs of properties being vacated. In October 2019, American sold one of the properties it vacated with the move to the new campus building. The gain on sale will be recognized in the fourth quarter.

Total loans were $5.1 billion as of September 30, 2019, up $240.0 million or 6.6% annualized from December 31, 2018, driven mainly by increases in the home equity lines of credit, commercial, and commercial real estate portfolios.

Total deposits were $6.2 billion at September 30, 2019, an increase of $37.4 million or 0.8% annualized from December 31, 2018. Low-cost core deposits were $5.4 billion as of September 30, 2019.

Overall, American's return on average equity was 13.7% in the third quarter of 2019 compared to 10.5% in the second quarter of 2019 and 13.8% in the prior year quarter. Return on average assets was 1.29% in the third quarter of 2019 compared to 0.96% in the linked quarter and 1.22% in the third quarter of last year. American paid dividends of $14.0 million to HEI during the quarter while maintaining healthy capital levels—leverage ratio of 8.8% and total capital ratio of 14.0% at September 30, 2019.

American Savings Bank, F.S.B. STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (Unaudited)





Three months ended

Nine months ended September 30 (in thousands)

September 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

September 30,

2018

2019

2018 Interest and dividend income



















Interest and fees on loans

$ 59,260



$ 58,620



$ 55,885



$ 175,740



$ 163,318

Interest and dividends on investment securities

7,599



7,535



9,300



25,762



27,130

Total interest and dividend income

66,859



66,155



65,185



201,502



190,448

Interest expense



















Interest on deposit liabilities

4,384



4,287



3,635



12,923



9,876

Interest on other borrowings

422



411



404



1,361



1,293

Total interest expense

4,806



4,698



4,039



14,284



11,169

Net interest income

62,053



61,457



61,146



187,218



179,279

Provision for loan losses

3,315



7,688



6,033



17,873



12,337

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

58,738



53,769



55,113



169,345



166,942

Noninterest income



















Fees from other financial services

5,085



4,798



4,543



14,445



13,941

Fee income on deposit liabilities

5,320



5,004



5,454



15,402



15,781

Fee income on other financial products

1,706



1,830



1,746



5,129



5,075

Bank-owned life insurance

1,660



2,390



2,663



6,309



4,667

Mortgage banking income

1,490



976



169



3,080



1,399

Gains on sale of investment securities, net

653



—



—



653



—

Other income, net

428



534



736



1,420



1,708

Total noninterest income

16,342



15,532



15,311



46,438



42,571

Noninterest expense



















Compensation and employee benefits

25,364



25,750



23,952



76,626



72,047

Occupancy

5,694



5,479



4,363



15,843



12,837

Data processing

3,763



3,852



3,583



11,353



10,587

Services

2,829



2,606



2,485



7,861



8,560

Equipment

2,163



2,189



1,783



6,416



5,385

Office supplies, printing and postage

1,297



1,663



1,556



4,320



4,554

Marketing

1,142



1,323



993



3,455



2,723

FDIC insurance

(5)



628



638



1,249



2,078

Other expense

3,676



4,519



4,240



12,049



12,897

Total noninterest expense

45,923



48,009



43,593



139,172



131,668

Income before income taxes

29,157



21,292



26,831



76,611



77,845

Income taxes

6,269



4,276



5,610



15,868



17,103

Net income

$ 22,888



$ 17,016



$ 21,221



$ 60,743



$ 60,742

Comprehensive income

$ 26,697



$ 31,291



$ 16,480



$ 85,079



$ 39,944

OTHER BANK INFORMATION (annualized %, except as of period end)















Return on average assets

1.29



0.96



1.22



1.14



1.18

Return on average equity

13.75



10.46



13.80



12.44



13.32

Return on average tangible common equity

15.68



11.97



15.93



14.23



15.40

Net interest margin

3.82



3.82



3.81



3.87



3.78

Efficiency ratio

58.58



62.36



57.02



59.56



59.35

Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding

0.69



0.29



0.40



0.46



0.33

As of period end



















Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable held for investment

0.63



0.79



0.59









Allowance for loan losses to loans outstanding

1.04



1.17



1.14









Tangible common equity to tangible assets

8.4



8.2



7.7









Tier-1 leverage ratio

8.8



8.7



8.6









Total capital ratio

14.0



14.0



13.8









Dividend paid to HEI (via ASB Hawaii, Inc.) ($ in millions)

$ 14.0



$ 15.0



$ 14.0



$ 47.0



$ 36.0





This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC. Results of operations for interim periods are not necessarily indicative of results to be expected for future interim periods or the full year.

American Savings Bank, F.S.B. BALANCE SHEETS DATA (Unaudited)

(in thousands) September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets







Cash and due from banks

$ 135,813



$ 122,059

Interest-bearing deposits

1,315



4,225

Investment securities







Available-for-sale, at fair value

1,210,748



1,388,533

Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost

132,704



141,875

Stock in Federal Home Loan Bank, at cost

9,953



9,958

Loans held for investment

5,084,336



4,843,021

Allowance for loan losses

(53,040)



(52,119)

Net loans

5,031,296



4,790,902

Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value

17,115



1,805

Other

514,116



486,347

Goodwill

82,190



82,190

Total assets

$ 7,135,250



$ 7,027,894

Liabilities and shareholder's equity







Deposit liabilities–noninterest-bearing

$ 1,885,028



$ 1,800,727

Deposit liabilities–interest-bearing

4,311,195



4,358,125

Other borrowings

129,190



110,040

Other

135,606



124,613

Total liabilities

6,461,019



6,393,505

Common stock

1



1

Additional paid-in capital

348,933



347,170

Retained earnings

339,029



325,286

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax benefits







Net unrealized gains (losses) on securities $ 2,945

$ (24,423)

Retirement benefit plans (16,677) (13,732)

(13,645) (38,068)

Total shareholder's equity

674,231



634,389

Total liabilities and shareholder's equity

$ 7,135,250



$ 7,027,894





This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC.

