AMERICAN SKIN ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES 2022 RESEARCH ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS

NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Skin Association (ASA) has announced the recipients of the 2022 David Martin Carter Mentor Award and the 2022 Research Achievement Awards.

RICHARD GALLO, MD, PHD 2022 RECIPIENT OF DAVID MARTIN CARTER MENTOR AWARD

For over three decades, ASA's David Martin Carter Mentor Award has honored members of the dermatology community who have the same vision as the late Dr. David Martin Carter. Dr. Carter was an inspiration to dermatologists, investigators, and medical students throughout the world. Dr. Carter and ASA's late founder, Dr. George Hambrick, worked tirelessly to lead ASA to the forefront of dermatological organizations and become leaders in defeating melanoma, skin cancer, and other skin diseases.

"ASA is honored to recognize Dr. Gallo and all the 2022 Research Achievement Award recipients for their tireless efforts in the field of dermatology. Their work is vital to finding long-sought-after cures," said Howard P. Milstein, Chairman of ASA.

The 2022David Martin Carter Mentor Award is being presented to Richard Gallo, MD, PhD of the University of California San Diego (UCSD). Dr. Gallo is not only a leading medical scientist in the fields of human immunology, skin biology, and the microbiome, but also a Distinguished Professor and the Founding Chairman of the Department of Dermatology at the University of California, San Diego.

For over forty years, Dr. Gallo has influenced the field of dermatology. His groundbreaking research discovered the existence of antimicrobial peptides in mammalian skin and has revolutionized the understanding of the function of the skin microbiome in human health. These medical breakthroughs have greatly advanced the understanding of several human diseases including atopic dermatitis, rosacea, and acne. He has received major awards from the Society of Investigative Dermatology, the Japanese Society of Investigative Dermatology, the European Societies of Investigative Dermatology, and several other scientific organizations. Dr. Gallo is one of the highest cited active investigators in Medicine, with over 40,000 citations from more than 350 publications in prestigious journals, including: Nature, Science, New England J. of Medicine, Immunity, Cell Host and Microbe, and others.

"We are honored to present Dr. Gallo with the 2022 David Martin Carter Mentor Award and have him as our 31st awardee," said Dr. David Norris, President of ASA. "Dr. Gallo's groundbreaking research in the microbiome has revolutionized the field of dermatology."

Recent recipients of the David Martin Carter Mentor Award include: Dr. Gerald Lazarus of Johns Hopkins School of Medicine (2014), Dr. Howard Baden of Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital (2015), Dr. Barbara Gilchrest of Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital (2016), Dr. Richard Edelson of Yale School of Medicine (2017), Dr. Kathleen Green of Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University (2018), Dr. Luis Diaz of the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill (2019), Dr. John Stanley of the University of Pennsylvania, (2019), Dr. Paul Bergstresser of UT Southwestern Medical Center (2020), and Dr. Amy S. Paller of Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University (2021).

ASA's Research Achievement Awards were instituted in 1989 to help identify established scientists in investigative dermatology and cutaneous biology. This year, ASA recognized those who have greatly advanced work related to autoimmunity and inflammation, melanoma and skin cancer, psoriasis, vitiligo and pigment cell biology, public policy and medical education, discovery, and translational research.

The following Research Achievement Awards were presented:

2022 Research Achievement Award in Autoimmunity and Inflammation Skin Disorders

Janet Fairley, MD, FAAD

University of Iowa Health Care Carver College of Medicine



2022 Research Achievement Award in Skin Cancer and Melanoma

Fiona Watt FRS, FMedSci

King's College London Centre for Gene Therapy & Regenerative Medicine

2022 Research Achievement Award in Psoriasis

Michel Gilliet, MD

CHUV Lausanne University Hospital Switzerland

2022 Research Achievement Award in Vitiligo and Pigment Cell Disorders

Thomas J. Hornyak, MD, PhD

University of Maryland School of Medicine

2022 Research Achievement Award in Public Policy and Medical Education

Lawrence Eichenfield, MD

University of California San Diego

2022 Research Achievement Award in Discovery

David Woodley, MD

University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine

2022 Research Achievement Award in Translational Research

Luis Garza, MD, PhD

Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

ABOUT AMERICAN SKIN ASSOCIATION

A unique collaboration of patients, families, advocates, physicians, and scientists, ASA has evolved over thirty-five years as a leading force in efforts to defeat melanoma, vitiligo, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and other skin diseases. Established to serve the now more than 100 million Americans – one-third of the U.S. population – afflicted with skin disorders, the organization's mission remains to: advance research, champion skin health, particularly among children, and drive public awareness about skin disease. ASA is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. For more information, visit americanskin.org.

American Skin Association has earned Candid's Seal of Platinum Transparency.

