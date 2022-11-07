Jetzt Portfolio mit Bitcoin & Co. diversifizieren? Echte Coins einfach und sicher handeln bei BISON.-w-
07.11.2022 22:36:21

American States Water Co. Q3 Income Falls, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - American States Water Co. (AWR) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $25.65 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $28.15 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.3% to $134.98 million from $136.76 million last year.

American States Water Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $25.65 Mln. vs. $28.15 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.69 vs. $0.76 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.71 -Revenue (Q3): $134.98 Mln vs. $136.76 Mln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu American States Water CoShsmehr Nachrichten