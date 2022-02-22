22.02.2022 22:35:26

American States Water Co. Q4 Profit Advances, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - American States Water Co. (AWR) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $20.35 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $20.21 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.1% to $116.62 million from $124.20 million last year.

American States Water Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $20.35 Mln. vs. $20.21 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.55 vs. $0.54 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.46 -Revenue (Q4): $116.62 Mln vs. $124.20 Mln last year.

