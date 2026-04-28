American Tower Q1 Net Profit Surges; Boosts FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - American Tower (AMT) reported Tuesday that net income attributable to common stockholders for the first quarter surged to $859.5 million or $1.84 per share from $488.7 million or $1.04 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) attributable to AMT common stockholders were $2.84 per share, compared to $2.75 per share last year.

Total operating revenues for the quarter grew 6.8 percent to $2.74 billion from $2.49 billion in the same quarter last year. Property revenue increased 7.3 percent to $2.67 billion.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects AFFO in a range of $10.90 to $11.07 per share on total property revenue between $10.585 billion to $10.735 billion.

Previously, the company expects AFFO in a range of $10.78 to $10.95 per share on total property revenue between $10.44 billion to $10.59 billion.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading on NYSE, AMT is trading at $175.30, up $0.04 or 0.02 percent.

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