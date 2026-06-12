Crown Aktie
WKN: A0M8RQ / ISIN: AU000000CWN6
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12.06.2026 04:30:14
American Tower vs. Crown Castle: Which Real Estate Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
The telecommunications infrastructure landscape is evolving as 5G expansion continues. Choosing between American Tower (NYSE:AMT) and Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) requires weighing international growth against a dedicated focus on the domestic market.Both companies operate as real estate investment trusts (REITs) and lease essential space for wireless communication. While American Tower manages a massive global footprint and a growing data center business, Crown Castle concentrates its assets primarily within the United States. This comparison helps you decide which strategy aligns with your portfolio goals for 2026.American Tower provides essential infrastructure to the global telecommunications industry through real estate investing in towers and data centers. The company manages nearly 150,000 communications sites across more than 20 countries, leasing space to government agencies and wireless carriers. Significant customers representing over 10% of revenue include T-Mobile (18%), AT&T (17%), Verizon Wireless (14%), and Telefónica (10%). Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as these four tenants represent the vast majority of income.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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