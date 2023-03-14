American Urological Association Announces Innovation Nexus Showcase Selections

Ten companies will present urologic innovations at April event

BALTIMORE, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Urological Association (AUA) is pleased to announce the ten companies chosen through a rigorous and highly competitive selection process for the inaugural Innovation Nexus Showcase. The Showcase gives investigators, startups and mid-size companies the opportunity to pitch their ideas to a panel of individuals and corporations looking to invest in urology.

Innovation Nexus is a long-term commitment by the AUA to sustain a urology incubator to advance discoveries with key stakeholders for the benefit of urologic patient care. As part of the multi-faceted program, the AUA will host an annual innovators conference with the inaugural event being held on April 27 in Chicago, Illinois, before the AUA Annual Meeting. This year's one-day event will bring together startups, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, investors and urologists to ignite urologic discovery through the Showcase as well as a reverse pitch, discussion forums and network opportunities.

These ten highly innovative companies span the globe from Israel to Brazil to the United States and will present products—devices, artificial intelligence platforms, diagnostic tests, etc.—covering a variety of urologic issues such as bladder cancer, kidney injuries, fertility testing, nocturnal enuresis, overactive bladder and interstitial cystitis.

"We are incredibly excited about the showcase lineup; these ten showcase selections represent the best, most exciting innovations that will be changing the face of urology in the years to come," said Steven Kaplan, MD, FACS, chair of the AUA's Research Council. "Beyond the next generation innovation that these showcase selections represent, we are excited about the international reach as well as the breadth and depth of urologic conditions that this cohort represents."

Congratulations to the ten companies selected for the Showcase:

BlueWind Medical is an innovative medical device company transforming neuromodulation for overactive bladder. Its miniature tibial implant provides patient-centric therapy for OAB with a single, minimally invasive and predictable procedure.

is an innovative medical device company transforming neuromodulation for overactive bladder. Its miniature tibial implant provides patient-centric therapy for OAB with a single, minimally invasive and predictable procedure. Fellow Health, Inc. is advancing insight into human biology through a semen sample to advance male reproductive health. Today, Fellow enables clinicians with mail-in semen analysis, vasectomy testing and cryopreservation kits.

is advancing insight into human biology through a semen sample to advance male reproductive health. Today, Fellow enables clinicians with mail-in semen analysis, vasectomy testing and cryopreservation kits. FIZE Medical – With the FIZE kUO ® device, urine output joins the other digitized vital signs, revolutionizing the care of patients with indwelling Foley catheters, improving outcomes while decreasing cost and nursing utilization.

– With the FIZE kUO device, urine output joins the other digitized vital signs, revolutionizing the care of patients with indwelling Foley catheters, improving outcomes while decreasing cost and nursing utilization. Global Continence, Inc. – SOLUU™ is a device that helps stop bedwetting. It uses a sensor and small electric pulses to wake the child up and stop them from urinating. It can be controlled by a customizable phone app.

– SOLUU™ is a device that helps stop bedwetting. It uses a sensor and small electric pulses to wake the child up and stop them from urinating. It can be controlled by a customizable phone app. Glycologix, Inc. is developing a novel biopolymer instillate as a long overdue advancement for the treatment of the underserved IC/BPS population, entering clinical trials in mid-2023.

is developing a novel biopolymer instillate as a long overdue advancement for the treatment of the underserved IC/BPS population, entering clinical trials in mid-2023. iO Urology – CarePath ® by IO Urology empowers and motivates millions of men living with the risks of an enlarged prostate to adopt timely, effective treatment and significantly improve their quality of life.

– CarePath by IO Urology empowers and motivates millions of men living with the risks of an enlarged prostate to adopt timely, effective treatment and significantly improve their quality of life. NINA Medical – The first non-invasive treatment for the enlarged prostate. Their proprietary technology for image-guided focal therapy enables practitioners to approach the prostate from the perineum, for examination and for treatment.

– The first non-invasive treatment for the enlarged prostate. Their proprietary technology for image-guided focal therapy enables practitioners to approach the prostate from the perineum, for examination and for treatment. Valar Labs is developing clinical-grade diagnostics that leverage AI analysis of a patient's pre-treatment bladder cancer histology samples to predict the response to key treatment modalities including BCG.

is developing clinical-grade diagnostics that leverage AI analysis of a patient's pre-treatment bladder cancer histology samples to predict the response to key treatment modalities including BCG. Virtuoso Surgical has created a new scale for robotic surgery. Their new robotic system provides two dexterous one-millimeter arms at the tip of a conventional rigid endoscope for transurethral procedures.

has created a new scale for robotic surgery. Their new robotic system provides two dexterous one-millimeter arms at the tip of a conventional rigid endoscope for transurethral procedures. Zida is helping patients conquer their symptoms of overactive bladder with the Control Sock and Zidafy platform. It increases patient satisfaction and compliance while making overactive bladder treatment easier for doctors.

For more information on the Showcase and to register to attend the April 27 event, please visit: https://auanexus.org/

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology and has nearly 24,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

Media Contact:

Corey Shegda

410-689-4033

cshegda@AUAnet.org

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-urological-association-announces-innovation-nexus-showcase-selections-301771052.html

SOURCE American Urological Association