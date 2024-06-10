|
10.06.2024 15:00:00
American Vanguard Declares Quarterly Dividend
American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE: AVD) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend in the amount of $0.03 per share of the company’s common stock to shareholders of record as of June 26, 2024, for distribution on July 10, 2024.
Chairman and CEO Eric W. Wintemute commented, "We remain committed to returning cash to shareholders through our dividend. This payment reflects the Board of Directors’ confidence in our core business, our overall financial strength, and the substantial growth prospects that we maintain within our portfolio. We appreciate the support of our shareholders, as we develop and deliver important solutions that enhance agricultural productivity, safeguard public health, and facilitate environmental sustainability.”
Annual Cash Dividend Payments: Based on Date of Cash Distribution
2024 - - Payments (including pending payment) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $0.090
2023 - - Full Calendar Year . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $0.120
2022 - - Full Calendar Year . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $0.095
2021 - - Full Calendar Year . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $0.080
About American Vanguard
American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company that develops and markets products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management and public and animal health. Over the past 20 years, through product and business acquisitions, the Company has expanded its operations into 21 countries and now has over 1,000 product registrations in 56 nations worldwide. Its strategy rests on three growth initiatives – i) Core Business (through innovation of conventional products), ii) Green Solutions (with over 120 biorational products – including fertilizers, microbials, nutritionals and non-conventional products) and iii) Precision Agriculture innovation (including SIMPAS prescriptive application and Ultimus measure/record/verify technologies). American Vanguard is included on the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes. To learn more about American Vanguard, please reference the Company’s web site at www.american-vanguard.com.
The Company, from time to time, may discuss forward-looking information. Except for the historical information contained in this release, all forward-looking statements are estimates by the Company’s management and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ from management’s current expectations. Such factors include weather conditions, changes in regulatory policy and other risks as detailed from time-to-time in the Company’s SEC reports and filings. All forward-looking statements, if any, in this release represent the Company’s judgment as of the date of this release.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240610588910/en/
