American Vanguard Reports Third Quarter and YTD 2023 Results

American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE: AVD) today announced financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023, and a transformation plan for future growth, operational efficiency and profitability.

Flat Quarterly Sales in Spite of Global Destocking

Chairman and CEO, Eric Wintemute stated: "With respect to our financial performance, in spite of global destocking by customers to limit inventory carrying costs, we recorded sales that were about even with those of the prior year quarter. With channel inventory at historic lows, sales of our premier corn soil insecticide Aztec were strong, as were those of soil fumigants used on high-value crops in the Pacific Northwest. Within our US non-crop business, we are seeing more normalized trends in nursery, ornamental and professional products. Our International businesses are still feeling the effects of low-priced generic products in certain regions (especially Central America), while Mexico and Australia remain strong.”

3 Months Ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Net sales $ 149,516 $ 152,267 Net income (loss) $ (325 ) $ 6,741 EPS $ (0.01 ) $ 0.23 Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,364 $ 18,912 9 Months Ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Net sales $ 407,191 $ 450,063 Net income $ 540 $ 23,506 EPS $ 0.02 $ 0.78 Adjusted EBITDA $ 33,536 $ 61,435

Fourth Quarter Expected to Rebound

Mr. Wintemute added, "As we reported in our last earnings call, we anticipate improved sales and profitability in the fourth quarter as compared to the first nine months of this fiscal year. Even now, early in the quarter, we are experiencing strong sales, particularly within our US Crop business. This is the quarter in which many of our customers make commitments in order to qualify for program discounts, including early pay. In light of stronger US crop demand, more normalized US non-crop demand and continued international pressure, we are targeting full year financial performance as per the table below.”

Metric 2023 Range 2022 Actual Net sales $580MM - $590MM $610MM Gross margin % 30% - 32% 32% Adjusted EBITDA $55MM - $59MM $73.0MM

Company Announces Three-Part Transformation Plan for Growth and Profitability

Mr. Wintemute continued, "We are committed to returning greater value to investors despite current market conditions. To that end, members of the board and senior management have developed a three-pronged plan to improve operating leverage and align people and processes with enhanced profit. First, we have taken time one-on-one with each functional group to scrutinize operating expenses and identified approximately $15 million in operating profit and interest savings to which we will be holding our managers accountable. These measures include enhanced working capital management, greater factory efficiency, reduced operating expenses, decreases in freight and raw materials expense and lower debt and interest expense.”

"Second, working with our ERP sponsor, QAD, and global business consultant, Kearney, we are implementing a complete digital transformation across all business centers and processes. Through this initiative, we will improve data integrity, enhance accounting efficiency and improve management reporting so that we can make faster, better-informed decisions in the face of volatile markets, supply chains, climate and geopolitical shifts.”

"Third, we are launching an organizational transformation in which we evaluate how we are structured, how we are incentivized to operate and how we can best gain the greatest efficiencies and operating leverage. To that end, the Company has initiated a search (led by our newly-appointed Senior Vice President of Human Resources, Shirin Khosravi) for a Chief Transformation Officer who, working with both our internal team and external consultants, will lead the transformation project, recommend and implement appropriate changes and define key performance indicators to achieve better business results.”

2024 Targets Significant Improvement

Mr. Wintemute continued, "There is a general sense of optimism for 2024 within the Agriculture industry. Commodity prices remain relatively stable, the farm economy is sound, interest rates appear to have peaked, and we have observed strong demand for proprietary products, of which we have many in our portfolio. For that reason, we are targeting 8% - 12% growth in sales and 25% - 35% growth in adjusted EBITDA for full year 2024. We will provide greater clarity on our outlook for 2024 and beyond this January.”

Concluding Thoughts

Mr. Wintemute stated further, "In light of higher interest expense and in order to ensure that we have ample borrowing capacity from our senior credit facility, we reached out to our senior lenders, led by BMO, to negotiate an expansion of our financial covenants. I am pleased to report that our senior lenders were, as usual, very supportive and have agreed to an amendment that gives us a secure runway through September 2024. We thank BMO and our other lenders for their support.”

Mr. Wintemute concluded, "Times like this call for more effort, more innovation and more openness to change. We will continue to draw from our experience to provide high value products to our customers, to exercise strict financial discipline and to invest in our digital platform while transforming our global business into an optimized, agile and efficient enterprise. Please join us for our upcoming earnings call, during which we will give you more detail on our plans, our performance and our outlook.”

AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) ASSETS September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,529 $ 20,328 Receivables: Trade, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $6,274 and $5,136, respectively 185,619 156,492 Other 11,919 9,816 Total receivables, net 197,538 166,308 Inventories 247,932 184,190 Prepaid expenses 8,517 15,850 Income taxes receivable 6,071 1,891 Total current assets 471,587 388,567 Property, plant and equipment, net 73,205 70,912 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 22,907 24,250 Intangible assets, net 174,918 184,664 Goodwill 47,426 47,010 Other assets 12,435 10,769 Deferred income tax assets, net 366 141 Total assets $ 802,844 $ 726,313 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 71,054 $ 69,000 Customer prepayments 5,998 110,597 Accrued program costs 90,367 60,743 Accrued expenses and other payables 16,555 20,982 Current operating lease liabilities 5,553 5,279 Total current liabilities 189,527 266,601 Long-term debt, net 218,000 51,477 Long-term operating lease liabilities 18,102 19,492 Other liabilities, net of current installments 4,805 4,167 Deferred income tax liabilities, net 13,709 14,597 Total liabilities 444,143 356,334 Commitments and contingent liabilities Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.10 par value per share; authorized 400,000 shares; none issued — — Common stock, $.10 par value per share; authorized 40,000,000 shares; issued 34,666,431 shares at September 30, 2023 and 34,446,194 shares at December 31, 2022 3,467 3,444 Additional paid-in capital 108,937 105,634 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9,254 ) (12,182 ) Retained earnings 326,752 328,745 Less treasury stock at cost, 5,915,182 shares at September 30, 2023 and 5,029,892 shares at December 31, 2022 (71,201 ) (55,662 ) Total stockholders’ equity 358,701 369,979 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 802,844 $ 726,313

AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 149,516 $ 152,267 $ 407,191 $ 450,063 Cost of sales (106,432 ) (102,629 ) (282,662 ) (299,698 ) Gross profit 43,084 49,638 124,529 150,365 Operating expenses (38,893 ) (38,394 ) (113,317 ) (113,559 ) Operating income 4,191 11,244 11,212 36,806 Change in fair value of equity investments (247 ) (454 ) (324 ) (857 ) Interest expense, net (3,384 ) (1,086 ) (8,282 ) (2,256 ) Income before provision for income taxes 560 9,704 2,606 33,693 Income tax expense (885 ) (2,963 ) (2,066 ) (10,187 ) Net income (loss) $ (325 ) $ 6,741 $ 540 $ 23,506 Net income (loss) per common share—basic $ (.01 ) $ .23 $ .02 $ .80 Net income (loss) per common share—assuming dilution $ (.01 ) $ .23 $ .02 $ .78 Weighted average shares outstanding—basic 27,919 29,214 28,236 29,496 Weighted average shares outstanding—assuming dilution 27,919 29,805 28,656 30,128

AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES ANALYSIS OF SALES (In thousands) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022: 2023 2022 Change % Change Net sales: U.S. crop $ 67,749 $ 69,101 $ (1,352 ) -2 % U.S. non-crop 19,250 18,946 304 2 % Total U.S. 86,999 88,047 (1,048 ) -1 % International 62,517 64,220 (1,703 ) -3 % Total net sales 149,516 152,267 (2,751 ) -2 % Total cost of sales (106,432 ) (102,629 ) (3,803 ) 4 % Total gross profit $ 43,084 $ 49,638 $ (6,554 ) -13 % Total gross margin 29 % 33 %

Nine months ended September 30, 2023, and 2022 2023 2022 Change % Change Net sales: U.S. crop $ 185,823 $ 220,303 $ (34,480 ) -16 % U.S. non-crop 50,041 53,844 (3,803 ) -7 % Total U.S. 235,864 274,147 (38,283 ) -14 % International 171,327 175,916 (4,589 ) -3 % Total net sales 407,191 450,063 (42,872 ) -10 % Total cost of sales (282,662 ) (299,698 ) 17,036 -6 % Total gross profit $ 124,529 $ 150,365 $ (25,836 ) -17 % Total gross margin 31 % 33 %

AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 540 $ 23,506 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment 6,396 6,207 Amortization of intangibles assets 10,009 10,442 Amortization of other long-term assets 1,445 2,656 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 7 265 Accretion of discounted liabilities — 28 Amortization of deferred loan fees 174 174 Provision for bad debts 952 597 Fair value adjustment to contingent consideration — 621 Stock-based compensation 4,257 4,396 Change in deferred income taxes (977 ) (64 ) Changes in liabilities for uncertain tax positions or unrecognized tax benefits 467 — Change in fair value of equity investments 324 857 Net foreign currency adjustments 199 218 Changes in assets and liabilities associated with operations: Increase in net receivables (29,055 ) (46,289 ) Increase in inventories (58,163 ) (38,987 ) Increase in prepaid expenses and other assets (633 ) (4,272 ) Increase in income tax receivable/payable, net (4,046 ) (5,201 ) Increase in net operating lease liability 227 10 Increase in accounts payable 1,240 14,418 Decrease in customer prepayments (104,590 ) (62,831 ) Increase in accrued program costs 29,779 45,016 (Decrease) increase in other payables and accrued expenses (4,406 ) 2,555 Net cash used in operating activities (145,854 ) (45,678 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (8,589 ) (8,946 ) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 200 46 Intangible assets (759 ) (1,078 ) Net cash used in investing activities (9,148 ) (9,978 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments under line of credit agreement (62,800 ) (64,000 ) Borrowings under line of credit agreement 228,500 160,000 Net receipt from the issuance of common stock under ESPP 980 837 Net receipt from the exercise of stock options 46 783 Payment for tax withholding on stock-based compensation awards (1,957 ) (2,020 ) Repurchase of common stock (15,539 ) (33,731 ) Payment of cash dividends (2,550 ) (2,072 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 146,680 59,797 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (8,322 ) 4,141 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (477 ) 382 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 20,328 16,285 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 11,529 $ 20,808

AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) $ (325 ) $ 6,741 $ 540 $ 23,506 Provision for income taxes 885 2,963 2,066 10,187 Interest expense, net 3,384 1,086 8,282 2,256 Depreciation and amortization 5,704 6,562 17,850 19,305 Stock compensation 1,716 1,560 4,257 4,396 Proxy contest activities - - 541 1,785 Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 11,364 $ 18,912 $ 33,536 $ 61,435

