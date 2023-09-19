|
19.09.2023 03:08:51
American Water :California Appellate Court Rules In Favor Of Monterey Peninsula Water Supply Project
(RTTNews) - American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) said that on September 9th, 2023 the Sixth Appellate District of California's Court of Appeals upheld the County of Monterey's decision to authorize permits for construction of California American Water's Monterey Peninsula Water Supply Project desalination facility.
In 2019, the California Public Utilities Commission, the lead agency under the California Environmental Quality Act, completed six years of environmental review, certified a Final Environmental Impact Report, and issued a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity for the project.
The County subsequently relied on the CPUC's certified EIR in issuing its permit. Marina Coast Water District or MCWD filed suit in Monterey Superior Court against the County and California American Water, alleging that additional environmental review was required.
On April 29th, 2021 the trial court dismissed some of the claims made by MCWD but ruled in favor of MCWD on one limited challenge. The trial court's decision was appealed by the County and California American Water.
The Appellate Court's September 9th, 2023 ruling reverses the judgement of the lower court and requires a new judgement rejecting all of MCWD's claims in their entirety. It also requires MCWD to pay the legal costs incurred by the County and California American Water.
