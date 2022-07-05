American Water: Missouri American Water Submits Rate Review Request To MoPSC

(RTTNews) - American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK), a water and wastewater utility company, announced Tuesday that its unit Missouri American Water filed a request on Friday with the Missouri Public Service Commission or MoPSC to review its water and wastewater rates.

The request is driven by nearly $770 million in completed or planned investments from January 2021 to May 2023.

The MoPSC's review of the request is expected to take 11 months. Any new rates approved by the MoPSC will not become effective until mid-2023.

The company noted that investments in the rate review include the replacement or installation of 280 miles of aging water and wastewater pipelines.

Improvement projects also include the upgrading of treatment plants, storage tanks, wells, pumping and lift stations, fire hydrants, meters and more.

Missouri American Water is also targeting the replacement of lead service lines.

If the proposed request is approved by regulators, the bill for a typical volumetric water customer using an average of 4,200 gallons monthly would increase about $12 or $13 per month, the company noted.