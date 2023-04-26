American Water Works Company, Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q1, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $170 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $158 million, or $0.87 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.4% to $938 million from $842 million last year.

American Water Works Company, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $170 Mln. vs. $158 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.91 vs. $0.87 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.92 -Revenue (Q1): $938 Mln vs. $842 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.72 to $4.82