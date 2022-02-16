16.02.2022 23:05:40

American Water Works Company, Inc. Reports Climb In Q4 Income, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $645 million, or $3.55 per share. This compares with $145 million, or $0.80 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $951 million from $923 million last year.

American Water Works Company, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $645 Mln. vs. $145 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.55 vs. $0.80 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.85 -Revenue (Q4): $951 Mln vs. $923 Mln last year.

