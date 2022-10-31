31.10.2022 21:49:19

American Water Works Company, Inc. Reports Increase In Q3 Profit, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $297 million, or $1.63 per share. This compares with $278 million, or $1.53 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.9% to $1.08 billion from $1.09 billion last year.

American Water Works Company, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $297 Mln. vs. $278 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.63 vs. $1.53 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.51 -Revenue (Q3): $1.08 Bln vs. $1.09 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.39 to $4.49

Aktien in diesem Artikel

American Water Works Co Inc 147,64 0,49% American Water Works Co Inc

